The rain that came in Wednesday night and returned Thursday morning and carried on into the afternoon forced many high school sporting events to be called off.
The Northeast Corner Conference Softball Tournament semifinal games scheduled for Thursday were postponed until today at 5:30 p.m. Prairie Heights will host Angola and Westview will travel to Fairfield.
The tournament championship game was moved to Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Fremont’s NECC consolation softball game at Eastside was canceled and will not be made up.
Two NECC consolation baseball games will be played today, starting at 5:30 p.m. Angola will travel to Churubusco, and Lakeland will host Fairfield. The Lakers will also play a JV game with the Falcons.
East Noble will host DeKalb in girls tennis today at 4:30 p.m.
Also in girls tennis, Prairie Heights will travel to West Noble on Wednesday. Lakeland and Central Noble will make up their dual on May 11 in LaGrange.
Prairie Heights’ track and field meet at Fairfield was postponed for a second time and will be made up on May 10.
East Noble’s softball team will host Northrop on May 13.
Prairie Heights will play Central Noble in baseball on May 12. The varsity game will be in Albion and the junior varsity contest will be in Brushy Prairie. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.
CN will not make up its girls tennis dual at Wawasee that was initially called off on April 19.
