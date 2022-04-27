High Schools Fremont announces changes
FREMONT — Fremont has moved the start times of both Northeast Corner Conference Tournament ball games with Fairfield to 6 p.m. The softball game will be today at Vistula Park and the baseball game will be Friday at Fremont High School.
FHS athletic director Roger Probst also announced that the home varsity softball game will start at 4:30 p.m. on May 16 and that the school will host a varsity-junior varsity baseball doubleheader with Prairie Heights on May 19. The JV game will start at 5 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.
Prep Girls Tennis Knights defeat Chargers, Vikings
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s remained undefeated by defeating West Noble 5-0 on Wednesday and Huntington North 3-2 on Tuesday in the Northeast 8 Conference action.
On Wednesday, the Knights (6-0, 2-0 NE8) only lost three games to the Chargers.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 6-0. Brooke Lindsey and Rylie Pasztor both won their singles matches 8-0 and Taylor Eggering was part of two doubles wins for the Knights.
On Tuesday, the Knights won all three of their singles matches with senior Kyndal Mynhier and sophomore Sadie Potts winning their No. 1 and No. 2 matches in straight sets, while junior Kya Mosley won her match at No. 3 singles in straight sets.
In the junior varsity contest, East Noble lost to the Vikings 9-1,. The doubles team of sophomore Angela Schocke and junior Sausha Slaughter defeated the Vikings 6-2.
Wednesday’s results
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-0. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Selina Marin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Alondra Salas-Jenny Moreno 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Bethany Trinklein-Ashlyn Seigel 6-1, 6-1.
Tuesday’s results
East Noble 3, Huntington North 2
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Mallory Kline 6-1, 6-0. 2. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Kelsie Ludeman 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Anna Leyse 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Morgan Betterly-Avery Bonewitz (HN) def. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Hannah Szelis-Gabby Leichty (HN) def. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
Adams Central sweeps ‘Busco
DECATUR — Adams Central hosted the Churubusco Eagles last Thursday, winning 5-0 with all of the matches finishing in straight sets.
In other area action on Friday, Angola lost 4-1 at home against Elkhart and West Noble lost 5-0 on the road to Goshen.
Adams Central 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Jessica Tobias (AC) def. Kendall Stucky 6-0, 6-1. 2. Hillary Tobias (AC) def. Kaylynn Boggess 6-0, 6-0. 3. Sydney Leyse (AC) def. Allissa Powell 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kellyn Bertsch-Alexa Brotherton (AC) def. Jalynn Skinner-Miriam Kline 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bailey Heyerly-Alayna McCullough (AC) def. Addy Winget-Reagan Baker 6-4, 6-3.
Panthers defeat Lakers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights picked up a 4-1 win over Lakeland in NECC play Wednesday.
Prairie Heights 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Katie Eash (PH) def. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Kylee Leland (PH) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4. 3. Brooklyn Landis (PH) def. Jeyda Brim (LL) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Caylee Bachelor-Alayna Boots (PH) def. LL 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. 2. Samarah Orr-Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. LL 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Angola sweeps Westview
ANGOLA — The Hornets kept it rolling with a 5-0 win over the Warriors on Wednesday. Angola won at all five positions in two sets.
In other area tennis action, Fairfield defeated Fremont 5-0 on Tuesday.
Angola 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Paige Riegsecker (W) 6-0, 6-3. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Maddie Stults 6-3, 6-4. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Bailey Kenner (W) 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) def. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (W) 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) def. Kamryn Miller-Ella Yoder (W) 6-1, 6-1.
Prep Softball Knox’s cycle keys LPC win
AUBURN — Senior Megan Knox hit for the cycle and reached base in all five plate appearances to lead Lakewood Park to a 16-6 win over Bishop Luers in six innings on Tuesday.
Ava West reached base three times and scored three runs for the Panthers. Sabrina Kaufmann hit a home run. Presleigh Burkhart pitched a complete game win with four strikeouts.
Prep Boys Golf Cougars 7th at Whitko Invite
NORTH MANCHESTER — On Saturday, the Central Noble golf team finished seventh at the Whitko Invitational at the Sycamore Golf Club with an 18-hole score of 414.
Owen Norris had the top finish for the Cougars with a score of 94.
Other golfers for CN were Jeremiah Imhof (97), Lane Norris (110), Blake Weeks (113) and Micah Schieff (127).
Churubusco falls to Braves
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco lost to Blackhawk Christian 227-234 last Thursday at Cherry Hill Golf Club.
The medalist of the match was Ty Nigg for the Braves with a nine-hole score of 52, with Eagle golfer Brady Crick one stroke behind with a 53.
Other golfers scoring for Churubusco were Dawson Meeks (57), Karsten Courtney (59) and Grant Scherer (65).
Westview beats PH, West Noble
LAGRANGE — The Warriors beat the Panthers and Chargers in a tri-match at Heron Creek Wednesday.
Westview finished with a score of 177, followed by Heights at 191 and West Noble 214.
Warrior Silas Haarer was medalist with a 38.
Westview also had 43 from Wade Springer and 47 from Nathan Miller.
The Panthers were led by Brayden Levitz with 41. Noah Butler, Trevor Davidson and Leyton Byler each had career lows. Butler carded a 45, Davidson a 52 and Byler at 53.
Brayden Bohde paced the Chargers with 43.
Prep Baseball Lakers lose at home to Whitko
LAGRANGE — Last Friday, the Lakeland baseball team dropped a non-conference game to the Whitko Wildcats, losing 10-1.
The lone run for the Lakers came in the first inning when senior Cole Schiffli was walked, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a single to center field from freshman Carson Mickem.
Freshman pitcher Drannon Miller picked up the loss at the mound for the Lakers, giving up one earned run in four hits, walking one and striking out two in two innings pitched.
Homestead defeats DeKalb
FORT WAYNE — Homestead was a 12-2 winner over DeKalb Wednesday.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the sixth due to the 10-run rule.
The Spartans built a 5-0 lead through three innings. The Barons scored twice in the top of the fourth, but Homestead came back with five in the bottom half.
Alex Leslie had an RBI for DeKalb (7-6). Bryce Dobson and Gabe Gillespie pitched, with Gillespie striking out four.
Prep Track Angola teams defeat Eastside
BUTLER — Angola’s boys and girls defeated Eastside Tuesday.
The Hornet boys won 114-18. The Angola girls won 95-37.
In the girls’ meet, Gracie Pelliccia was a double winner for the Hornets, placing first in the 100 and 200.
Jordan Davenport won the 800, Gracynn Hinkley won the 1,600 and Ava Budak won the 3,200.
Ashley Villa-Romero was first in the 100 hurdles. Tyrah Stillman won the shot put. Frances Krebs was first in the long jump. Morgan Gaerte was first in the high jump. Isabelle Trine won the pole vault.
Eastside winners were Lilyan Kreischer in the 400, Sydnee Kessler in the 300 hurdles and Hailey Mack in the discus.
Angola swept the girls relay events.
Jackson Smith and Sam Yarnelle were double winners for the Angola boys.
Smith won both hurdle events. Yarnelle placed first in the 800 and 1,600.
Gabe Cruz (100), Lincoln Schreiber (200), Landon Herbert (400), Gavin Hinkley (3,200), Brandon Villafuerte won the shot put, Dylan Oberlin won the high jump and Herbert won the long jump.
Dane Sebert placed first in the discus for Eastside and Jadin Seiler won the pole vault.
Angola won all three relays.
Angola girls 95, Eastside 37
100 — 1. Pelliccia (A) 13.4; 2. McClure (A) 13.7; 3. Gillen (A) 13.8. 200 — 1. Pelliccia (A) 27.9; 2. McClure (A) 29.1; 3. Hoffelder (ES) 29.7. 400 — 1. Kreischer (ES) 1:03.4; 2. Gillen (A) 1:07; 3. Hoffelder (ES) 1:08.2. 800 — 1. Davenport (A) 2:33.8; 2. Kaufmann (ES) 2:46.1; 3. Buss (ES) 2:52.0. 1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:42.3; 2. I.Budak (A) 6:20.4; 3. Smith (ES) 6:32.5. 3,200 — 1. A.Budak (A) 12:59.1; 2. Schneider (A) 13:02.1; 3. I.Budak (A) 13:54.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Villa-Romero (A) 17.3; 2. Kessler (ES) 17.5; 3. Thomas (A) 20.0. 300 hurdles — 1. Kessler (ES) 49.8; 2. Geiger (ES) 51.1; 3. Avilla-Romero (A) 51.7. 4x100 relay — 1. Angola 53.8. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 4:20.5. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola 10:59.1.
Discus — 1. Mack (ES) 82-5; 2. Stillman (A) 79-11; 3. Neumann (ES) 62-0. Shot put — 1. Stillman (A) 28-0; 2. Mack (ES) 24-7; 3. Hartleroad (ES) 24-6. Pole vault — 1. Trine (A) 7-6; 2. Markle (A) 7-0; 3. Kimpel (ES) 7-0. Long jump — 1. Krebs (A) 14-2.5; 2. Rodriguez (A) 14-2; 3. Stillman (A) 13-10. High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-0; 2. Geiger (ES) 4-10; 3. Rodriguez (A) 4-6.
Angola boys 114, Eastside 18
100 — 1. Cruz (A) 11.8; 2. Cummings (A) 12.2; 3. X.Davis (ES0 12.6. 200 — 1. Schreiber (A) 23.9; 2. Steury (A) 24.5; 3. Biddle (ES) 26.1. 400 — 1. Herbert (A) 54.3; 2. Michael (A) 56.1; 3. Cummings (A) 57.3. 800 — 1. Yarnell (A) 2:11.5; 2. Hinman (A) 2:21.2; 3. Whirspoon (A) 2:22.8. 1,600 — 1. Yarnell (A) 5:32.9; 2. Enyeart (A) 5:34.4; 3. Burns (ES) 5:41.9. 3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 11:09.5; 2. Enyeart (A) 12:02.3; 3. Wolfe (ES) 12:29.5.
110 hurdles — 1. Smith (A) 19.1; 2. Mortorff (A) 20.1; 3. Hicks (A) 21.9. 300 hurdles — 1. Smith (A) 46.2; 2. Mortorff (A) 47.9; 3. Hicks (A) 50.8. 4x100 relay — 1. Angola 46.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 3:48. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola 9:20.8.
Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 157-2; 2. Villafuerte (A) 115-9; 3. Gebhart (A) 107-8. Shot put — 1. Villafuerte (A) 48-10; 2. Sebert (ES) 48-6.5; 3. Gebhart (A) 44-7. Pole vault — 1. Seiler (ES) 10-6; T-2. Koch (A) and Willis (A), 9-0. Long jump — 1. Herbert (A) 19-2; 2. Steury (A) 18-2.5; 3. Oberlin (A) 17-9. High jump — 1. Oberlin (A) 5-10; 2. Weiss (A) 5-8; 3. Yoder (ES) 5-6.
Charger teams win at Fairfield
BENTON — Both West Noble teams improved their dual records to 5-0 with wins over Northeast Corner Conference West Division rival Fairfield on Tuesday. The girls’ score was 73-31 and the boys’ score was 70-38.
Maddie Bottles won both throwing events for the Charger girls.
In the boys’ meet, Isaac Campos (800, 1,600), Drew Yates (110 hurdles, long jump) and Bradyn Barth (400, high jump) won two events apiece for West Noble.
Girls: West Noble 73, Fairfield 31
100 — 1. Dominguez (WN) 13.38, 2. Dewald (FF) 13.61, 3. M. Yates (WN) 13.70. 400 — 1. Venturi (WN) 1:10.35, 2. McCauley (FF) 1:17, 3. J. Keil (FF) 1:17.19, 4. Brimhall (WN) 1:20.82. 800 — 1. R. Clark (WN) 2:42.37, 2. Klages (WN) 2:48.66, 3. Christlieb (WN) 2:50.61. 1,600 — 1. Bish (WN) 5:57.31, 2. Christlieb (WN) 6:07.73, 3. Kuhn (FF) 6:09.33.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (M. Yates, Mawhorter, Dominguez, Haro-Rodriguez) 53.13, 2. Fairfield 56.49. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (R. Clark, Brimhall, Bish, Christlieb) 12:08.11, 2. Fairfield 12:25.14. 100 hurdles — 1. Culp (FF) 18.77, 2. Otterbach (WN) 19.79, 3. J. Baker (WN) 20.31. 300 hurdles — 1. M. Yates (WN) 52.26, 2. Culp (FF) 59.93, 3. J. Baker (WN) 1:03.59.
High jump — 1. Culp (FF) 4-3, 2. J. Baker (WN) 4. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 14-10, 2. N. Haldeman (FF) 12-11.5, 3. Stofleth (FF) 12-6.75, 4. Venturi (WN) 12-5.75. Shot put — 1. Bottles (WN) 31-6, 2. K. Cox (WN) 29-11, 3. DeLong (WN) 26-7. Discus — 1. Bottles (WN) 98-7.5, 2. K. Cox (WN) 91-7, 3. Jada Baker (FF) 77. Pole vault — Culp (FF) 7.
Boys: West Noble 70, Fairfield 38
100 — 1. Helms (FF) 11.18, 2. Gonzalez (WN) 11.24, 3. S. Pruitt (WN) 11.62. 400 — 1. Barth (WN) 56.91, 2. J. Marin (WN) 57.83, 3. Bustamante (FF) 58.57. 800 — 1. Campos (WN) 1:14.75, 2. I. Lowe (WN) 2:20.69, 3. I. Silva (WN) 2:21.97. 1,600 — 1. Campos (WN) 4:54.41, 2. N. Shaw (WN) 5:08.70, 3. E. Rodriguez (WN) 5:10.67.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (Parks, S. Pruitt, W. Hilbish, Gonzalez) 46.33, 2. Fairfield 47.45. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (I. Lowe, I. Silva, E. Rodriguez, Campos) 9:22.19, 2. Fairfield 10:05.01. 110 hurdles — 1. D. Yates (WN) 16.48, 2. Estep (FF) 19.08, 3. Reyes (WN) 23.04. 300 hurdles — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 45.23, 2. Buckholz (FF) 47.74, 3. Reyes (WN) 51.07.
High jump — 1. Barth (WN) 5-3, 2t. Estep (FF) and S. Pruitt (WN) 5. Long jump — 1. D. Yates (WN) 17-8.25, 2. Garcia (FF) 16-10.5, 3. S. Pruitt (WN) 16-6.75. Shot put — 1. Massaro (FF) 46-8.5, 2. Hofer (FF) 45-3, 3. G. Thacker (FF) 40-11. Discus — 1. Berkey (FF) 128-2.5, 2. Massaro (FF) 127-10, 3. E. Hochstetler (FF) 117-7. Pole vault — 1. W. Hilbish (WN) 8-6, 2. Silliman (FF) 8.
Central Noble, Lakeland split Tuesday meet
LAGRANGE — The Central Noble and Lakeland track teams split the results in Tuesday’s NECC track meet.
The Cougar girls won by the score of 67-49, and the Laker boys won 83.5-48.5.
Central Noble’s Ella Zolman won two individual events (100, 200) and was a part of the 4x100-meter relay win. Michaela Rinehold won the 800 and 1,600, and Rylee Paris won both hurdles.
Arlene Thompson won both throwing events for the Lakers.
On the boys side, Isaac Clay won both throwing events for Central Noble.
Caden Hostetler swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events for Lakeland, and Dominic Lawrence won both hurdle races.
Central Noble girls 67, Lakeland 49
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 13.26, 2. Trulove (CN) 13.99, E. Paris (CN) 14.90. 200 — 1. Zolman (CN) 29.92, 2. E. Paris (CN) 32.74, 3. Worman (CN) 34.12. 400 — 1. Rettig (LL) 1:07.05, 2. Platti (CN) 1:12.01, 3. Freeman (LL) 1:12.60. 800 — 1. Rinehold (CN) 2:45.02, 2. Schiffli (LL) 2:49.08, 3. Guzman (LL) 3:06.07. 1,600 — 1. Rinehold (CN) 6:19, 2. Guzman (LL) 6:37.
4x100 relay — 1. Central Noble (Truelove, Worman, Vice, Zolman) 55.33, 2. Lakeland (Rettig, Freeman, Schiffli, Granados) 58.56. 4x400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Schiffli, Freeman, Guzman, Rettig) 4:45.01. 100 hurdles — 1. R. Paris (CN) 18.11, 2. Truelove (CN) 18.47, 3. Iddings (LL) 24.52. 300 hurdles — 1. R. Paris (CN) 59.11, 2. Hopf (CN) 1:02.07, 3. Iddings (LL) 1:19.95.
High jump — 1. Rettig (LL) 5-0, 2. Zolman (CN) 4-4. Long jump — 1. E. Paris (CN) 12-11.5, 2. Platti (CN) 12-10, 3. Worman (CN) 12-9.5. Shot put — 1. Thompson (LL) 28-4, 2. Iddings (LL) 27-10, 3. Schackow (LL) 27-6.5. Discus — 1. Thompson (LL) 75-1.5, 2. Munioz (LL) 67-9.5, 3. Schackow (LL) 66-8. Pole vault — 1. Schiffli (LL) 8-6, 2. Lott (CN) 7-0, 3. Rasler (LL) 6-0.
Lakeland boys 83.5, Central Noble 48.5
100 — 1. Hiestand (CN) 11.91, 2. Rubio (LL) 12.08, 3. Smith (CN) 12.13. 200 — 1. Elias (CN) 23.99, 2. Troyer (LL) 24.00, 3. Clark (LL) 25.06. 400 — 1. Wachtman (LL) 54.60, 2. Elias (CN) 55.43, 3. Rubio (LL) 59.82. 800 —1. Hostetler (LL) 2:21, 2. Palmer (LL) 2:24, 3. L. Yoder (LL) 2:24.05. 1,600 — 1. Hostetler (LL) 5:29, 2. Hofer (LL) 5:35, 3. Wait (CN) 5:49. 3,200 — 1. Hostetler (LL) 10:48, 2. Hofer (LL) 12:13, 3. Wait (CN) 12:55.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakealand (O. Troyer, Thompson, Rubio, Lawrence) 45.64. 4x400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Wachtman, Thompson, Quintanilla-Labios, C. Troyer) 3:53.17. 4x800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Blakenship, Wachtman, Palmer, L. Yoder) 10:07. 110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 14.87, Thompson (CN) 17.36, 3. Quintanilla-Labios (LL) 18.70. 300 hurdles —1. Lawrence (LL) 44.52, 2. Thompson (CN) 45.52, 3. Quintanilla-Labios (LL) 47.84.
High jump — 1. Smith (CN) 5-4, 2. Lawrence (LL) 5-2, 2. C. Troyer 5-2. Long jump — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 20-0.5, 2. Smith (CN) 17-9.75, 3. Rubio (LL) 17-2.75. Shot put — 1. Clay (CN) 42-4.5, 2. Munoz (LL) 38-0.5, 3. Raber (LL) 37-0.5. Discus — 1. Clay (CN) 134-2, 2. Skinner (CN) 112-0, 3. Munoz (LL) 111-11. Pole vault — 1. Brill (CN) 12-0, 2. Priestley (LL) 11-0, 3. T. Yoder (LL) 9-0, 3. Hopf (CN) 9-0.
Knights girls beat Squaws
DECATUR — The East Noble girls track team beat Bellmont 96-35 on Tuesday.
No boys results were reported.
Lily Crow in the long jump at 14 feet, 10 inches. Lydia Keihn won the 1,600 at 6:11. Aaleigha Hudson took the high jump at 4-8.
Megan Seymour placed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.59. Rae David won the 800 at 2:38.5. Emma Forker finished in 27.8 to win the 200.
Addison Lindsey won the 3,200 at 11:56.4, and Hailey Holbrook finished first in the pole vault at 8 feet.
East Noble swept all three relays.
LPC girls win 4-team meet
HAMILTON — The Lakewood Park girls team was first in a four-team meet Tuesday with Blackhawk Christian, Hamilton and Smith Academy. The Panther boys were second to the Braves.
In the girls’ meet, Kesed Picazo won the 100- and 400-meter dashes for Lakewood Park. The Panthers also won the 4-by-100 and 4-by-800 relays.
Also winning events for LPC were Sam Hartz in the 800, Dani Lesser in the 3,200, Grace Kamleiter in the 300 hurdles, Cassie Swing in the discus and Sullivan Nolot in the high jump.
In the boys’ meet, Conner Hodges won the 100 and 200 dashes to lead the Panthers.
Lakewood Park also had wins in the 4-by-800 relay and from Trennan Lilly in the 400, Anthony Mansojer in the 800 and Braeson Kruse in the 3,200.
College Baseball Trine’s tilt at Earlham canceled
RICHMOND — Trine’s single game at Earlham scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was canceled and will not be made up.
Junior High Track Eastside teams defeated by Leo
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high teams lost Monday meets with Leo.
The Blazer boys were edged 60-54. The Eastside girls were defeated 75-43.
Eastside’s Andrew Strong was a double winner, placing first in the 800 (2:26.1) and 1,600 (5:22.6).
Nolan Baker won the high jump (5-0). Nolan Davis was first in the 110 hurdles (20.2 seconds). Eastside also won the 4x400 relay.
Adelaide Elden was a triple winner for the Eastside girls. She won the 200 (30.4), 200 hurdles (33.3) and high jump (4-8).
Addison Moughler was a double winner. She placed first in the 100 hurdles (17.9) and long jump (12 feet, 4 1/2). Serenitie Davis placed first in the shot put (22-11). Stella Dickerhoff won the discus (61-1).
Youth Basketball
DeKalb schedules boys camp
WATERLOO — DeKalb will have a boys basketball camp for players in grades 1-8.
The purpose of the camp is to practice fundamentals while having fun with the varsity coaching staff and players. Dribbling, passing, footwork and shooting will be covered.
For players in grades 1-2 next fall, the camp will be held May 31, and June 1-2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day at DeKalb Middle School. Players should enter Door 2. The cost is $40.
For players in grades 3-8 next fall, camp will take place June 6-7 and 9-10 from noon to 3 p.m. each day at the high school. Players should enter Door 24. The cost is $80.
All players should bring a water bottle with their name on it.
Online registration is preferred at dhsathletics.dekalbcentral.net or on Twitter @DHSBaronBball.
Players must sign up by May 20 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
