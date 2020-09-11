Bicyclist struck in downtown Auburn
AUBURN — An 11-year-old boy suffered mild bumps and bruises when he was struck by a car Thursday in downtown Auburn, the Indiana State Police reported.
Trooper Anthony Canul’s investigation found that shortly after 6 p.m., the boy was riding his bicycle south on Cedar Street and disregarded a red traffic signal at 7th Street. As the boy entered into the intersection, he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban driven by Joshua Bowsher, 31, of Auburn.
After emergency medics examined him, the boy was taken home by his mother. Bowsher was not injured, and a police report did not mention any damage to his Chevrolet Suburban.
Police said Bowsher had the right of way and was not at fault.
Police said bicyclists must abide by traffic laws — such as stop signs, other signs and automatic signals — just as operators of motor vehicles must do. However, police did not issue a citation due to the injured boy’s young age.
