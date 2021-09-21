Arrested in LaGrange County
John Donley, 34, of the 100 block of Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Arrested in Noble County
Joseph W. Fritz, 28, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Sept. 13 by Noble County police on a sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Stanley Oney, 42, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 10 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Zhonn Bowser, 38, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Theresa Smith, 43, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tandi Easley, 32, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Michael Campbell, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Raymond Lothamer, 30, of the 200 block West, C.R. 1050 North, Rome City, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Isaiah Gaona, 18, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of contributing to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Moore, 33, of the 5800 block of East Schrader Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Bonar, 35, of Leesburg, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Antonio Alvarado, 30, of the 500 block of Carlton Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Randy Smith, 33, of the 200 block of Belmont Boulevard, Decatur, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Selby, 58, of the 200 block of North Elm Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
