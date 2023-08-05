Lightning strike blamed for Steuben house fire
CROOKED LAKE — Tom Dickson had a rude awakening July 29, about as rude as they get.
Dickson was sleeping in his home in the 3500 block of Sycamore Beach Road on Crooked Lake’s second basin when lightning struck.
“Lightning woke me up,” Dickson said, about seven hours after the strike hit and set his home of several years ablaze. “I was sleeping pretty sound until that lightning struck it.”
There were 13 fire departments that responded to the blaze that started at about 4 a.m. when a strong storm swept through the area with much rain, thunder and lightning, said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Angola Fire Department was the lead agency on the scene. Also called in to the lake area that’s fairly tight on Crooked Lake were Orland, Fremont, Ashley-Hudson, Metz, Salem Center, Steuben Township, Auburn, Waterloo, Garrett, Butler, Corunna and Hamilton.
Even with the windy conditions, the fire was contained on the Dickson property, Call said.
The home was a total loss. The roof was collapsed in on the structure.
Dickson said he probably won’t rebuild; it’s time to move on.
“It was my wife’s house, pretty much. She wanted the big house so we have it,” he said.
The house is approximately 3,900 square feet, according to Steuben County’s geographic information system.
Dickson said when his wife, Ann, died a few years ago, he probably should have moved then.
“I probably should have moved a few years ago. I probably won’t rebuild,” he said.
“By all appearances they did a phenomenal job. The kept it to one structure. There was some melting to a neighbor’s siding. There was a lot of wind and lightning,” Call said.
As is typical with many of Steuben County’s lake communities, the homes are fairly close together and there are no hydrants to draw water from.
Consequently it takes pumping water from the lake, which means much equipment and personnel to run it.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Noble County farm wins rural preservation award at state fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Evers family of Wolcottville in Noble County has been selected to receive the 2023 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation from Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau.
The announcement was made at the Indiana State Fair. The award honors the efforts of seven generations of the family to maintain and operate the historic farmstead.
Three brothers established the farm in 1854. Originally, the family harvested corn, oats, wheat and soybeans, though today hay is the primary cash crop.
The farm owes its imposing brick house and barn to one of the founders’ son, Frank Myers. As a child, Frank gathered stones from the surrounding countryside, and 40 years later, built the house and nearby barn using the stones as a foundation.
Frank, his wife Nellie, and their family became the first to occupy the three-story house, completed in 1923. The house features covered porches, oak, mahogany, birch and birdseye maple hardwood. Sterling silver chandeliers were transported by railroad from Toledo, Ohio. A third-floor ballroom still includes a piano lifted in through an upper window before the house was completed.
Frank’s great-grandson, Frank Evers, and his wife Evelyn raised their nine children in the farmhouse, where the couple still lives, overseeing farm operations with their oldest son, Mark Evers, his wife Christie, and children Nathan, Emily, Andrew, and Olivia. Throughout the years, the family has preserved the original house as much as possible, maintaining the hardwood floors, plaster walls, leaded windows, and bathroom fixtures.
Former DeKalb Central employees face criminal charges
WATERLOO — A former paraprofessional and PTO president and a former ag teacher and FFA sponsor were arrested this week in separate criminal cases.
Carolyn Carteaux, 32, of Auburn, the former president of the McKenney-Harrison Elementary School PTO, is facing three charges of theft. Police allege that she stole PTO funds, including money to pay for a family vacation to Georgia.
Carteaux is accused of stealing $1,558 in June 2022; $1,068 in July 2022; and $1,826 in October 2022. She resigned as PTO president in June 2023.
Upon taking office, the new PTO president found that the account balance was very low, with several unauthorized purchases using the PTO’s debit card. Police discovered several questionable charges from September 2021 through May 2023.
Trace Dean, 33, of Waterloo, the former ag teacher and FFA sponsor, has been charged with official misconduct and three counts of theft for trying to sell old equipment from the DeKalb Central ag department.
Dean alleges he had permission to sell the equipment, and asked the purchaser to get the money to him directly, rather than through the school treasurer. Dean allegedly said he could deposit the money into the FFA accounts quicker and easier than through the school. When interviewed, school district officials said property must be authorized by the school board to be sold through a silent auction or deemed of no value prior to disposal.
DeKalb Commissioners propose compromise on accepting health funds
AUBURN — “Compromise.”
That was the word used to describe action taken Monday by the DeKalb County Commissioners on whether to opt in or out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
The opt-in measure provides more money to health departments, but they must agree to provide certain core public health services.
Last week, the commissioners heard public comment both for and against opting in and accepting the money.
Some of those in favor of opting in said Senate Enrolled Act 4 gives local health departments flexibility in deciding which core health services to fund in their communitiues.
Some opponents criticized SEA 4 as a plan to centralize public health and force compliance of counties.
If DeKalb County were to opt in to Health First Indiana for the year of 2024, the minimum amount received from the state would be $421,833 and the maximum would be $562,445, a letter from Indiana state Senators Dr. Tyler Johnson and Sue Glick and Indiana state Representative Ben Smaltz stated
For 2025, the minimum amount received would be $843,667 and the maximum would be $1.1 million.
A vote on a resolution accepting state public health funding had been expected to take place at Monday’s meeting. However, the commissioners voted to table the resolution and vote on it next week, along with an ordinance that gives commissioners oversight on how the funds are spent.
“Both sides of this issue have valid points. There is a need. We have a lot of poor people that could be helped with this money. There’s some education that can be done. And there’s also some distrust, and rightly so,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
“The biggest benefit to this bill is the poor, especially broken families. This is where the money should be spent,” he said.
“When someone’s basic needs are not met, they have no ability to contribute or better themselves so they can contribute in the future.”
“I think it’s imperative that we write an ordinance that gives the commissioners the final say when it comes to the 60% available to spend on the targeted programs. The health department and medical head officer can come up with a yearly spending plan with details of how the money is spent.
“Commissioners can work with the health department to ensure the money spent is always the best use of the funds. And again, in my opinion, it benefits the poor. That’s my biggest concern — is the poor here,” Sanderson concluded.
