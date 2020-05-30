LAOTTO — Nancy D. Heiniger, age 73, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Melvin and Delores (Fairbrother) Morgret.
She married Bruce E. Heiniger on June 26, 1982, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a homemaker and member of Grace Summit Church in Fort Wayne; LaOtto Sewer Board and volunteer for Assembly of God Senior Luncheon.
Nancy was a two-time cancer survivor because of her faith in Jesus Christ, having Stage 4 Lymphoma in 2006, and Leukemia in 2019.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Heiniger, of LaOtto, Indiana; son, Melvin and Shannon Heiniger, of Kendallville, Indiana; son, Kenneth and Tonya Bowen-Heiniger, of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Cindy and Chuck Bugert, of LaOtto, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a formal visitation.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for Sept. 26, 2020, while also celebrating Bruce’s birthday.
Memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
