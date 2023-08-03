Five people arrested
on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Daniel W. Bartle, 46, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 500N, Farmland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica L. Clark, 41, of the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 West on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Autumn A. Lee, 27, of the 700 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Bobby J. Reynolds, 58, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark A. Voges, 54, of the 800 block of Pine Run, arrested at home on a warrant alleging three counts of failure to appear in court.
