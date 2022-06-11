AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host Strawberries in the Park on Friday, July 1. All profits from the event will go toward purchasing books for children and teens.
The library friends are taking over hosting the event from the Auburn Garden Club, which has disbanded.
The event is split into two parts. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., those who have purchased pre-sale tickets will be able to pick up, curbside, their strawberry shortcake at the Deli at Sixth & Main, 115 N. Main St. Strawberries in the Park shortcake pre-sale tickets are sold during operating hours at the main desk of the Main Library, as well as at the Deli at Sixth & Main and Carbaugh Jewelers. Tickets are $10. Patrons may pay by cash or check, payable to The Friends of Eckhart Public Library. Tickets may also be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/strawberries-in-the-park-tickets-401583407?aff=EPLFriends.
From 5-8 p.m., strawberry shortcake will be sold, first come, first served in the library park. Other activities at the park will include story times, live music, games, face painting, and chalk art. The Horsemen’s Association will provide wagon rides from downtown to the library, in conjunction with Auburn Main Street’s First Fridays, and a special Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale.
While the friends said they are saddened that the garden club has disbanded, they are grateful for the mentorship and guidance that the former members are providing.
“The former Garden Club is so thrilled that the Friends of the Library will be continuing the tradition. The Strawberries in the Park is such a wonderful community event, and it is more than my pleasure to ‘pass the strawberry’ to Luke and Andrea,” said Dianna Budd, former coordinator of Strawberries in the Park.
This year’s event is co-chaired by Andrea Cohn, friends board president, and Luke Martin, assistant manager of business and finance at the library.
“The friends of the library are so grateful to the garden club for all the support they are providing as we begin the next chapter of this community tradition. We are thankful for the support and commitment of the community sponsors who are making this a reality. We are so pleased to bring Strawberries in the Park back this year. It really was the perfect opportunity for the friends of the library to become part of a community tradition while raising money for a critical cause: increasing the literacy of our kids,” Cohn said.
“There is such a great history behind Strawberries in the Park, and year after year, it’s proven to be an event that unites the community and brings people together for fun and food. We knew that our park would be the perfect place for the next chapter of Strawberries in the Park to be written, and we wanted to provide the opportunity for our patrons to enjoy a night of family fun and entertainment, along with a delicious strawberry shortcake,” Martin said.
The event was also seen as the perfect pairing with Auburn Main Street’s First Fridays.
“We are so excited for Strawberries in the Park hosted by the Eckhart Public Library and for them to have it during First Friday. We will have double duty horse drawn carriages running that evening from 6-8 p.m., bringing people from downtown at the corner of 7th and Jackson streets to the library and vice versa,” said Auburn Main Street Executive Director Ann Finchum.
Other entertainment will be provided by Dave Kurtz, who will be playing live at the Auburn Atrium Marketplace and the Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater at the Linger Longer block party area.
Special milk shakes and themed dessert will be served at 9th Street Brew. The library will present Stories Afoot and post a book to read along the street. The Olive Twist will offer samples of a patriotic pound cake served with fresh berries and whipped cream.
“We hope the shortcakes are completely sold out and the profits made in this event will enable E.P.L. to do what we love doing — getting books in the hands of children and teens in this community,” said library Executive Director Katie Mullins.
To volunteer for Strawberries in the Park, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4dadae22a0fd0-strawberries or contact the library at 925-2414, ext. 321.
To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/strawberries-in-the-park-tickets-401583407?aff=EPLFriends.
For more information on Strawberries in the Park, visit epl.lib.in.us/strawberries-in-the-park/.
The library friends have an upcoming Dine to Donate event at The Italian Grille on Thursday, June 23, from 5-9 p.m.
