BUTLER — Being a member of Eastside’s club bowling team means there’s a proud tradition to uphold.
The Eastside boys have won a number of Northeast Bowling Conference league and meet championships, along with several team titles.
They added to that legacy a year ago with new conference and sectional titles.
Now midway through the season, the Eastside boys are starting to round into form, according to second-year coach Brandon DePew.
Through matches bowled Nov. 18, the Blazer boys are 5-0, fresh off a victory over DeKalb. It was the first loss in two seasons for DeKalb, DePew noted.
“The team is really starting to gel right now,” DePew said. “The last couple of weeks, they’ve really been getting into the swing of things and are really working together well.”
The Blazers have just one senior, Trevor George. Five juniors — Wayne McNabb, Alex Rickman, Xander Webb, Dominic Weicht and Austin Wilson — dominate the roster. Sophomore Chayse Hulbert and freshmen Cedric Collins, Brian Miller and Ashtyn Werling make up this year’s boys team.
While the Eastside boys are doing everything they can to secure conference bragging rights, they might have to worry about bragging rights within their own house.
Eastside’s girls program finished second in the conference and sectional last year, have compiled a 4-1 record to date, and are tied for the top of the NEBC.
Seniors Karen Baldwin, Ashley Brown and Ziayra Hulbert, sophomore Autumn Collins and freshmen Zoey Curcio, Katie Graves and Lacy Watson are a force to be reckoned with, DePew said.
Baldwin ranks second among girls in the NEBC with a 175 average. Hulbert is in the top five with a 157 average. Collins has raised her game from the 110s a year ago to an average in the 140s this year. Graves, a first-year bowler, is checking in at 135, DePew said.
The Eastside boys have six bowlers ranking among the best in the conference.
DeKalb has two of the top three, but Wilson is second with a 195 average, Weicht is fourth with a 184 and Miller is fifth at 181. Hulbert isn’t far behind at 180, and McNabb (158) and Webb (157) have been working to bring up their marks, DePew said.
Both teams have a good problem — trying to find lane time in game situations for each bowler.
“We’re trying to get everybody lane time,” DePew said. “The first couple of weeks, there were a lot of lineup changes. In the second half of the season, we pretty much know what we’ve got.”
Having capable bowlers in the lineup and ready to step in will be important the rest of the way.
Beginning with matches bowled Nov. 25, DePew explained the format changes in the second half of the NEBC season. Instead of five regular games, bowlers will roll one regular game followed by four baker games — one bowler rolling two frames each — to compile team scores.
“One person’s two frames can raise or drag down your whole game,” DePew said. “We were trying to get the kids as much experience as possible the first half of the season, to get them used to the environment. Baker games will be new to them.”
With only one senior on the boys’ side, the experience of older bowlers like Weicht and Wilson is very beneficial.
“Newer bowlers tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves,” DePew explained. “They help them realize they don’t have to make the perfect shot every time. Your team will be there to help if you make a mistake.”
Girls seniors Baldwin, Brown and Hulbert know what it takes to compete. “All of them have been here for four years,” the Eastside coach said. “They have helped bring the younger bowlers a long way in a short period of time.”
Butler Bowl is the site for the conference meet on Jan. 6, with the team sectional at Garrett Bowl Jan. 9. Auburn Bowl will host the singles sectional Jan. 12.
