PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Angola Sectional final, Lakewood Park vs. Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Central Noble at Blackhawk Christian (Cherry Hill), 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Angola at Northridge, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Wawasee, 5 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Westview vs. Huntington North at Huntington University, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Northrop at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Whitko at Fremont, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Regional

Winner’s bracket semifinal, Wartburg (Iowa) vs. Trine, 10 a.m.

Elimination game, Millikin (Ill.) vs, Waynesburg (Pa.), 12:30 p.m.

Elimination game, Wartburg-Trine loser vs. Millikin-Waynesburg winner, 3 p.m.

