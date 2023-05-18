PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola Sectional final, Lakewood Park vs. Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble at Blackhawk Christian (Cherry Hill), 4:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Angola at Northridge, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Westview vs. Huntington North at Huntington University, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Northrop at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Whitko at Fremont, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Regional
Winner’s bracket semifinal, Wartburg (Iowa) vs. Trine, 10 a.m.
Elimination game, Millikin (Ill.) vs, Waynesburg (Pa.), 12:30 p.m.
Elimination game, Wartburg-Trine loser vs. Millikin-Waynesburg winner, 3 p.m.
