Chargers win over Wawasee Warriors
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Wawasee 5-0 on Aug. 29. The Chargers (4-0 overall) won every match in straight sets.
The junior varsity dual finished in a 3-3 tie. West Noble’s J.J. Jacobs won in singles and in doubles with Wesley Shaw. Andrew Shaw won in singles 8-3.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco lost 5-0 at home to Fairfield.
West Noble 5, Wawasee 0
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Zach Leedy 6-0, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Holden Bobb 6-4, 6-2. 3. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Colin Rhoades 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Grant Brooks-Jack Gibbons 6-1, 6-1. 2. Luke Schermerhorn-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Blaine Baust-Zeke Keim 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
West Noble competes
in Panther Run
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Churubusco boys won the Prairie Heights Panther Run on Saturday.
The Eagles won with 40 points were led by Sam Keily’s second-place finish. Lakeland’s Lucas Begley finished in first place, and Garrett’s Tanner McMain came in third.
Carson McLatcher of Fremont finished in fifth, Kawliga Glasgo led Heights with a 14th-place finish and Hamilton was led by Jordan Fuller in 18th.
On the girls side, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong led her team to second place after winning the race. Leo won the girls race with 28 points.
West Noble was led by Yarency Murillo in third place, and Grace Schmucker came in fifth for Fremont.
Churubusco was led by Allie Basinger in 13th, and Roshelle Bell came in 15th to lead the Panthers. The Lakers were led by Monica Guzman in 25th, and Hamilton’s best finisher was Estelle Karthieiser in 41st.
In the middle school races, the Westview boys won their meet with 33 points.
Keith Yoder and Darin Bontrager finished in first and second, respectively, for the Warriors.
Timothy O’Keefe finished third for DeKalb, Luke Coffman of Garrett came in sixth and Riley Cearbaugh finished 12th for Prairie Heights. West Noble’s Evan Rodriguez finished in 20th, Fremont’s Brody Foulk came in 27th, Lakeland’s Landon Jeager crossed 28th and Eastside’s Andrew Strong finished 36th.
On the girls’ side, West Noble won the race with 48 points, led by Lanie Martin’s first-place finish.
Westview’s Anita Swartzentruber finished in fourth, and DeKalb was led by Sarah Maple. Ella Elias led ‘Busco in eighth, and Garrett’s Addison Ebert came in 11th.
Heights was led by Breonna Glasgo in 18th, and Lakeland’s Abbie McNumara finished 48th.
WNMS beats Eastside
LIGONIER — The West Noble Middle School cross country team beat Eastside in a dual match on Tuesday.
Evan Rodriguez finished in first place with a time of 12:06, and Giovanni Maynard came in third at 12:36.
River Bieberich, Xavier Hofmeister, Micah Lowe, Corbin Keene and Cesar Ledesma all finished in the top 10 for the Chargers.
West Noble
sweeps Lakeland
LIGONIER — The Chargers beat the Lakers 5-0 in an Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
All of the matches were won by West Noble in two sets, and No. 1 singles Joel Mast and No. 2 singles Chris Miller didn’t lose a point in their respective matches.
The Chargers won the junior varsity dual 5-1.
West Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Corey Christie 6-0, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Colton Freeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Brayden Miles 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumoski (WN) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-2, 6-3. 2. J.J. Jacobs-Logan Jacobs (WN) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 6-2, 6-1.
Chargers beat by Squires, Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble lost to Whitko and Manchester in a three-way match Tuesday.
Sam Kissel of Manchester was the individual medalist with 38.
The Chargers were led by Hannah Godfrey with 43, followed by Kacee Click’s 55. Abi Hawn and Mykalie Nichols each shot 72.
Chargers fall to
good Northridge squad
LIGONIER — West Noble lost a non-conference match 5-1 to Northridge Tuesday.
Agustin Gutierrez scored the lone goal for the Chargers (4-2).
The Charger reserves lost to the Raiders 3-0.
Chargers defeated
by Bethany Christian
GOSHEN — West Noble lost its first match of the season after a 5-1 loss at Bethany Christian on Tuesday.
Neyda Macias punched in the only score for the Chargers. Jaqueline Delgado had four saves in goal, and Erika Ibarra had one.
Volleyball falls in 4 sets to Northridge Raiders
LIGONIER — Northridge defeated West Noble 25-14, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20 in four sets Tuesday.
Jenna Hutsell led West Noble with 12 kills, Kristina Teel hit 26 assists and Nichelle Phares knocked down five blocks. Carolina Flores finished with 11 digs.
The Chargers lost the JV match in two sets.
