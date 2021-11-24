FREMONT — Josh Stuckey is fully aware of the small school that Fremont is and the labels that go with that. It is a little brother, for instance.
With the second half his Eagles had last season and the fact that four starters return from a Class 1A sectional championship team, there’s nothing little brother about them.
In fact, Fremont is probably one of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The Eagles (12-12, 5-6 NECC, last season) took some time to adjust to Stuckey’s systems on the court last season, then ended the season winning nine of their last 11 games.
“They all know what I’m about,” said Stuckey, whose second season at the helm starts on Saturday at home against Lakewood Park. “I think they’re hungry. They’re not satisfied with last year.
“We expect to win games. We expect to contend for a conference championship.”
Fremont brings back three seniors in 6-foot-4 forward Logan Brace, 6-3 swingman Gabel Pentecost (14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season) and 6-4 combo guard Ethan Bock. Also returning is a sharp-shooting junior on the rise in Ethan Bontrager (13 ppg, 58% from the field, 40% from 3-point range last season).
Pentecost set a program record for three-point percentage last season at 43%. Bock led the Eagle boys tennis team to the program’s first sectional championship this fall.
“Ethan is going to be one of the most decorated athletes to come out of Fremont,” Stuckey said. “No one is going to play harder than Logan Brace.
“Gabel is a good human being, a good dude to be around. Nobody knows how good he’s going to be (on the court). He played AAU basketball this summer. He’s going to create matchup problems,” the coach continued. “Scoop (Bontrager) is so addicted to basketball. He’s always in the gym. He wants to be a complete basketball player.”
The players around those four are going to be different for Fremont. Four seniors graduated, including the program’s career steals leader Kameron Colclasure. Nick Miller, a role player off the bench the last couple of years, is not playing this senior season to focus his efforts on baseball. He signed to play baseball at Indiana Tech.
Stuckey said junior guard Brogan Blue can pick up where Colclasure left off with effort and defensive tenacity, and can also hit shots.
“Brogan is perfect for our culture,” Stuckey said. “He improved a lot, and never gets tired.”
Hard work created an opportunity for 6-5 senior Lukas Berlew. He will help create more matchup problems for the opposition.
“I was planning on cutting him,” Stuckey said. “But he worked so hard at it and is so serious about basketball.”
Sophomores Corbin Beeman, Connor Slee and Brody Foulk are also expected to contribute. Slee had 14 points in the Eagles’ 63-52 win over Garrett in a first-round game of the NECC Tournament last season while a couple teammates were in COVID-19 quarantine due to close contact.
“Beeman could step into that Kam role of getting steals and leading the break,” Stuckey said. “Connor played AAU and has a high basketball IQ. He knows angles, handles the basketball and sees the floor well.”
The Eagles upgraded their schedule with the additions of two Class 4A programs, DeKalb on the road on Dec. 11 and Wayne at home on Jan. 4.
“We wanted to make the schedule tougher and see all sorts of different styles to get us ready for the postseason,” Stuckey said.
