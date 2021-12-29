INDIANAPOLIS — Coming out of Christmas, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box painted the picture of Indiana’s COVID-19 situation as “very bleak.”
About half of Hoosiers remain unvaccinated. Hospitals are jammed with patients. New treatments for the virus have been developed, but their supply is currently far outstripped by demand.
And the new omicron variant is knocking on the state’s door, presenting new challenges even as the highly infectious delta variant remains dominant across the state.
“This situation will get worse before it improves,” Box said, forecasting the next few weeks as the new variant takes root amid conditions that were already stressed by high cases, high hospitalizations and high demand for testing supplies and treatments.
It’s been a year since Indiana announced the deployment of vaccines aimed at preventing and blunting the seriousness of the illness and the state’s guidance hasn’t changed since then — get the vaccine.
But as 2021 closes, however, only slightly over half of all Hoosiers have and it’s been showing recently.
“We’ve had our ups and downs in terms of our public health, but we started this year with a successful rollout of the COVID vaccinations and got off to a great start with ourshot.in.gov and giving our citizens the information they need to make safe decisions,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “There are more treatments now than there have been in the past to help folks with COVID and more coming soon.”
And then, Holcomb pivoted to remind where the majority of the virus’ impact remains, citing “overwhelming numbers in terms of unvaccinated folks who are sick ending up in the hospital certainly than ever before.”
Indiana hospitals are having their highest overall census numbers ever, while the number of patients specifically with COVID-19 are slightly below their all-time highs set in December 2020 but rapidly approaching those records again, Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said. Those patients of all stripes are coming in “sicker and with more prolonged illness,” which continues to sap resources and the physical and mental health of clinicians.
The numbers on who is filling up most of those beds remains crystal clear, Weaver said.
“More than 80% of the people were are seeing in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated,” Weaver noted.
Doctors have more therapeutics and treatments to care for people with COVID-19 than two years ago and more than a year ago. Those treatments have proven benefits to help reduce the severity of impacts after someone has contracted the virus.
But on Wednesday, health officials stressed that people should not be relying on those therapeutics to rescue them if they catch COVID-19, instead pointing to the superior option of trying to prevent it outright via vaccination.
“All (treatments) are in very limited supply at this time,” Weaver said.
Those newer therapeutics include a treatment from Merck that can reduce severe disease by 30%, but the state has received only 4,900 courses that have been distributed to pharmacies and available by prescription only.
A Pfizer treatment can reduce hospitalization and death by 89%, but that’s only come in about 1,000 courses and is being reserved for hospital use only at this time.
One AstraZenece antibody treatment is available but so limited that it’s reserved only for immunocompromised individuals who can’t get a vaccine or otherwise aren’t expected to mount an appropriate immune response.
As for other monoclonal antibody treatments that can help reduce risk of hospitalization for some high-risk patients, national demand has squeezed supply to where the state is receiving fewer than 3,000 treatments per week and decreasing.
Even then, two such treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly will be discontinued if the omicron variant becomes prevalent, because they’ve been shown to not be effective against that variant. One remaining monoclonal antibody treatment from GlaxoSmithKline that may help against omicron remains available, but in only about 2,000 treatments for the entire state.
Meanwhile, Indiana is averaging around 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 per day right now, so the pool of possible patients needing treatments far, far outstrips the availability of those treatments on a weekly basis.
“This will not meet our current demand and our infusion sites will need to prioritize,” Weaver said. “All of these treatments do require a medical provider to write a prescription and they’ll be in incredibly short supply.
“There is simply not enough medicine to go around and do not bank on being able to get a therapeutic when you need it,” Weaver said.
Complicating matters is the fact that there’s a nationwide shortage of rapid-result tests for COVID-19, with Indiana only promised about 11,000 per week to distribute to testing sites and facilities, Box said. The state is looking to source more rapid tests, but Box said people may need to rely on PCR lab testing, which takes longer but has the benefit of being more accurate than the quick tests.
Testing capacity will be critical as the omicron variant settles in, as it’s another highly contagious variant of the virus like the delta variant proved to be when it arrived in Indiana in July, setting off a new surge after the state saw record low virus activity in June 2021.
Box noted that the omicron variant replicates very quickly in the lungs, making it highly transmissible even for people who have no symptoms or are vaccinated.
“A person infected with omicron has a lot more virus in their throats,” when they cough or sneeze, Box said, and all people can potentially spread it if they contract it.
“This situation will get worse before it improves,” Box said, forecasting the next few weeks or month on the assumption that omicron will begin to spread more widely in Indiana, predicting a “very steep rise in cases over the next several weeks.”
“We are throwing every resource we have at this,” she said.
Despite the ongoing high transmission levels and new threats from a new variant, Box also delivered some good news to Hoosiers in that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently updated quarantine information and shortened the length of time people will need to stay home if they contract or are exposed to the virus.
Quarantine requirements have been lowered from 10 days — which itself used to be 14 days earlier in the pandemic — to now just five days under certain circumstances.
Long-term study of infection data showed that in most cases, the risk of transmission was highest in the early days but dropped sharply afterward.
“These changes are based on the fact that most transmission of the virus that cause COVID is early in the illness, two days before, two to three days afterward,” Box said.
Positive individuals who do not have symptoms or have been vaccinated now only need to quarantine for five days, then mask up for five days after returning to public.
That guidance is the same in the case of close contacts for people who are unvaccinated or have gone past the recommended time frame without getting a booster shot — six months for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine — while people who are vaccinated and boosted do not need to quarantine at all, but should mask up for 10 days to reduce the chance of potential transmission to others.
Close contacts should get tested five days after the exposure, if available, just to be sure.
If at any point a person develops symptoms of COVID-19 — runny nose and congestion, cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc. — they should isolate at home and seek testing until those symptoms abate.
The CDC has not released update guidance for K-12 schools, although Box said it’s being worked on and will be made available in the near future.
Lastly, Holcomb spent time responding to recent remarks by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a fellow Republican, stating he did not believe any COVID-19 data, stating he felt the numbers have been “politicized.”
Holcomb, who offered it first on his own and then responded to multiple questions from media on the topic, strongly defended work of the Indiana State Health Department and other agencies that gather, verify and report those statistics to Hoosiers.
“It’s quite serious when you accuse or insinuate anyone of inflating numbers. In my book that’s called fraud, and if there is a shred of evidence, he or others need to take that to the inspector general of the state of Indiana,” Holcomb said, but then bluntly declared, “There’s not when it comes to the state department of health.”
Holcomb fired back that anyone intentionally spreading misinformation or disinformation about the state’s data is doing so only to “fan the flames of confusion, and that’s exactly what we don’t need.”
As Indiana enters 2022, Holcomb pledged to continue to bring supported information about the pandemic to Hoosiers and continue to encourage people to protect themselves and loved ones by getting vaccinated and taking simple steps to help reduce transmission of the virus.
That being said, the state has no plans to reinstitute a mask mandate or vaccine requirement across all of Indiana, so the effort will remain mostly a public relations push.
As has been the case in months before, Holcomb and his health team continued to encourage everyday Hoosiers that they have a part to play as well beyond just getting vaccinated themselves. Every person can play a role in helping to boost the state’s vaccine rate by talking with their family members and friends who aren’t currently protected.
“If you have been vaccinated and you’ve gotten your booster, that’s not all you can do. And if you can appeal to folks who are skeptical of the efficacy of the vaccine, please do that. You may be the person someone trusts who is holding out,” Holcomb said.
The governor said he hopes that positive encouragement from individuals will be the route that gets people to change their minds, as opposed to the route that thousands of others Hoosiers have endured this year to drive the seriousness of the pandemic home — the loss of a family member or friend to COVID-19.
