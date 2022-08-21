Most schools surpass state IREAD average
Area school districts recently learned where they rated on the 2021-2022 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessments of third-grade students.
Most DeKalb County school districts performed above the state average of 81.6%.
At DeKalb Eastern, 92.3% passed (97.5% at Riverdale and 88.2% at Butler Elementary); 82.7% passing in DeKalb Central schools (94.1% at James R. Watson, 79.2% at McKenney-Harrison, 75% at Country Meadow and 70.4% at Waterloo); and 86.7% passing at J.E. Ober Elementary in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district.
At Hamilton Elementary School, 75% of third-graders passed the test.
At the private Lakewood Park Christian School, 88.6% of third-graders passed the test.
Results for St. Joseph Catholic School in Garrett were not available.
Among Steuben County districts, Prairie Heights Elementary students scored the best in the county with 89% proficient in reading skills. Fremont Elementary had 83.9% proficient.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s four elementary schools had an aggregate score of 77%. Ryan Park Elementary checked in at 82.4%, Hendry Park Elementary was at 81.6%, Pleasant Lake Elementary was at 81.3% and Carlin Park Elementary was at 62.2%.
Smith-Green schools in Churubusco led all Noble and LaGrange county districts with a 91.3% pass rate, followed by Prairie Heights at 89% and Westview at 85.5%.
Central Noble ranked fourth with 82.1%. Lakeland registered a 77.3% pass rate while both East Noble and West Noble had 75% scores.
Butler Police make arrests in widespread theft case
BUTLER — It started with one theft report of tools and equipment.
It continued to grow and grow.
By the end of the week, Butler Police said that at least 10 different victims had reported thefts of tools and equipment in at least three counties and two states.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger conservatively estimates the total value of the stolen tools and equipment to be $400,000, if not much higher.
Matthew McKinley, 37, who is listed as homeless according to court documents, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with three counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Autumn Johnson, 23, of the 10900 block of West, South County Line Road, Zanesville, is charged with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Heffelfinger said additional charges are pending in DeKalb County as well as from other counties.
The investigation began Monday, Aug. 8, when Butler Police received a theft complaint from a construction site at Color Master, in the 800 block of South Broadway.
From there, police allege McKinley was linked to thefts of tools and equipment that had been reported within the last six months from various job sites in Decatur, Elkhart and in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Police have been able to return more than 160 items to their rightful owners, Heffelfinger said Monday.
Equipment recovered includes air compressors, generators, a power washer, a router table, tool boxes and miscellaneous tools. Indiana State Police helped Butler officers document the recovered items, he added.
“This is the biggest (theft case) Butler’s ever had,” Heffelfinger said. “Ultimately, he (McKinley) admitted to driving the truck, having the truck and the theft of the tools” at Color Master. “These had all been taken in the last six months.”
Fish kill reported at Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a fish kill/die off that occurred over the course of a few days starting in late July/early August at Clear Lake.
After receiving reports from residents, DNR fisheries biologists from Fawn River State Fish Hatchery in Orland, visited the lake on Aug. 4 and found numerous dead fish.
Several species of fish were affected, including rock bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, pumpkinseed, warmouth, crappie, bullheads and bass, according to a news release from the DNR. Biologists estimated approximately 500 dead fish were between the North and Big basins of the lake.
Due to recent weather, this fish kill is likely being caused by natural events. Hot weather, warm water temperatures and calm days lead to low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water. Without dissolved oxygen, fish are unable to breathe and can die rapidly and in large numbers.
While the threat to public health is considered very low at this time, DNR always recommends common sense when recreating in natural waterways, especially during periods of hot weather.
For more information on safe water recreation, visit the Center for Disease Control website at cdc.gov/habs/prevention-control.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.