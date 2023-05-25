ALBION — The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau has expanded the Tourism Partner Grant Program, which is in its second year. The bureau has announced the recipients of Cycle I grants.
Organizations such as festivals, non-profit organizations, and businesses associated with efforts to increase tourism in Noble County may apply annually for a grant of up to $1,000. Grant applications will be accepted again from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 in 2023
Here are this cycle’s grant recipients:
Be Noble Inc., Be Noble Card Program, $1,000;
Future Ligonier Alliance, Kick-Off in Downtown, $1,000;
Historic Downtown Kendallville, Fairy Gnome & Troll Festival, $1,000;
Indiana Landmarks, Noble County Ramble, $1,000;
Kimmell House Inn, Annual Artisan Market- $1,000;
Ligonier Visitor Center & Heritage Station Museum, Gateway to Ligonier, $1,000;
Noble County Parks and Recreation Board, Spring & Fall Summits, $1,000; and
Northern Indiana Bluegrass Festival Association, Memorial Day and Labor Day festivals at the Noble County Fairgrounds, $1,000.
To learn more about the mission of the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, explore its website: https://www.visitnoblecounty.org/about. For questions or more details, call the bureau office at 636-3602.
