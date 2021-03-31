INDIANAPOLIS — As the state enjoys the spotlight during this year’s NCAA March Madness, the Indiana Chamber is announcing the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition to celebrate the state’s long manufacturing history.
Companies entered in the tournament will face off in a single-elimination bracket format.
“While Indiana is known for its sports prowess, agriculture and Hoosier hospitality, we’re also the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “This competition is a fun way to celebrate our manufacturers and pair that with our affection for tournament basketball.”
The program kicks off in October, but businesses can register now to be notified when they can officially enter. To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated.
“We want to hear from companies that make all kinds of things,” Brinegar said. “Businesses who have been around for decades or budding entrepreneurs. Our goal is to showcase the wide variety of manufacturing efforts taking place in the state that have helped our economy thrive.”
Winners will be chosen through public fan voting, with the products receiving the highest votes in each matchup moving to a subsequent round. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
All companies in the tournament field will receive recognition. Those reaching the Final Four will receive prizes — with the champion earning a trophy, a feature article in the Indiana Chamber’s statewide BizVoice® magazine and an invitation to appear on the IN Chamber podcast, among other benefits.
Indiana joins fellow Midwestern states Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin in honoring its manufacturers with a “Coolest Thing Made in” competition. This also marks the Indiana Chamber’s second large-scale awards program. The organization has presented the annual Best Places to Work in Indiana initiative since its inception in 2006.
Companies can learn more at the web address indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
Three different sponsorship levels are available as well. People can contact Jim Wagner at jwagner@indianachamber.com or (317) 264-6876.
