Ashley factory announces closure; 155 employees to be laid off
ASHLEY — An automotive parts supplier announced plans to close its Ashley plant earlier this week. It expects 155 employees will be laid off.
In a WARN notice posted Aug. 22 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, TRAM Inc. said the TRIN Inc. plant at 803 H.L. Thompson Jr. Drive will close March 31, 2024.
Employee layoffs are expected to begin on Nov. 1, 2023, and continue until March 31, 2024, the notice said.
While the notice said there are no bumping rights available, employees will be given an opportunity to transfer to a related entity in Michigan.
Affected positions include 116 associates, 30 staff and office employees and nine managers, the notice states.
According to its website, TRIN is a Japanese owned tier 1 automotive parts supplier, serving companies including Toyota, Nissan, Subaru Ford and GM.
The company has been located in Ashley since it was founded in 1997.
Hoosier Tour kicks off annual ACD Festival
AUBURN — They brought their classic cars from far and wide.
As their owners mingled with fellow car owners, these beauties sat, lined up in the parking lot next to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum until someone gave the command to climb into their cars and prepare to depart.
“This is our 48th tour,” explained Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board member Bill Hohler. “It started out just going out into the surrounding region to promote Auburn and the festival.
“We would go to say, Napoleon, Ohio. Their media would be there and people would come out to see the cars,” he said. “We would promote Auburn; ‘We’re having a festival this weekend. We want everyone in town to come over to Auburn.’ It’s just grown ever since.”
Thirty-four cars were part of this year’s tour. While no Duesenbergs have been involved in recent Hoosier Tours, there are two on this year’s ride.
“We’ve got participants from California to Maine and all points in between … a lot of different states represented,” Hohler said.
With engines running, these restored classics rounded the corner at the museum and headed south along Wayne Street. Their first stop Tuesday was a factory tour of Thunderbird Boats in Decatur and the Indiana Glass Museum in Dunkirk.
The tour also made stops in Carmel and Anderson before returning to Auburn Thursday morning.
Angola teachers seek changes to compensation system
ANGOLA — The Angola Teachers Association delivered concerns over MSD teachers’ pay, workload and children’s deteriorating behavior to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County at a public hearing Tuesday, urging the district to use part of its Rainy Day Fund to start addressing the problem.
Angola Classroom Teachers Association President Brant Moore said in the past Angola teachers with more experience have already tried to help the district to raise the beginner teacher salary to help make the district more competitive.
“It was the right thing to do, and teachers and ACTA were supportive of it,” Moore said. “The next year, the previous administration had amnesia, and the discussion about the focus on salaries of people in the middle didn’t happen.”
Despite the efforts to bring “those in the middle up to a living wage,” Moore said it was not possible because “some staff were hired at such a high salary.”
Moore said the current compensation system does not help to retain teachers, and the district continues to lose them to the surrounding communities where they can make more money.
“At one time, MSD was a teaching destination,” he said. “Now, it’s a place to come for a few years.”
He suggested that the MSD might need to use some of its rainy day fund. The rainy day fund and the education fund must be equal to 8%-10% of the school year budget, he said. Eight percent equals approximately one month of payroll.
According to the MSD business manager Brandon Penrod, the MSD has a 25% reserve.
Elementary teacher Heather Robertson told the school board that in 2022, around 32 teachers resigned, which constitutes about 20% of the total number of teachers.
Along with inadequate salaries, she said teachers are influenced by increased bureaucratic workload and increased insurance costs. Robertson said that despite her years of service, she makes $10,000 to $20,000 less than her peers.
“In the past few years, we have invested $13 million on sports facilities,” Robertson said, and even though it comes from another bucket, if the district is not quick in investing in people, “small community with big opportunities” will soon simply be a poster hanging on the wall and not the reality.
