TODAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Adams Central, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble at Concord Sectional, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Davenport (Mich.) women’s 3-way meet

Trine vs. Davenport, 7 p.m.

Trine vs. Tiffin (Ohio), 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Albion at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional Semifinals

Class 4A at Snider

Snider vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.

East Noble vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at NorthWood

West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Wawasee vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Woodlan

Garrett vs. Angola, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Fairfield

Bremen vs. South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.

Westview vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Bethany Christian

Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional First Round

Class 2A at Bluffton

Central Noble vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

Whitko vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Men, Lake Forest at Trine, 7 p.m.

Women, Trine at St. Norbert, 8 p.m.

