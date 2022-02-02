TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble at Concord Sectional, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Davenport (Mich.) women’s 3-way meet
Trine vs. Davenport, 7 p.m.
Trine vs. Tiffin (Ohio), 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Albion at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional Semifinals
Class 4A at Snider
Snider vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.
East Noble vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at NorthWood
West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Wawasee vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Woodlan
Garrett vs. Angola, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Fairfield
Bremen vs. South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Westview vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Bethany Christian
Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional First Round
Class 2A at Bluffton
Central Noble vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.
Whitko vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Men, Lake Forest at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at St. Norbert, 8 p.m.
