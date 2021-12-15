LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park will be featuring a variety of programs through the Naturalist Service in the coming days as children start their winter break and people take time off for the holidays.
Here’s what’s scheduled for the coming days:
Friday, Dec. 17
7 p.m. — STORY TIME AT THE INN: Put on your pajamas and slippers and head over to the Potawatomi Inn’s Lonidaw Lounge. Warm up next to the fire and hear a bedtime story about animals in winter.
Saturday, Dec. 18
2 p.m. — WINTER WOODPECKERS: Woodpeckers are some of the most colorful birds that we see in the winter, and Pokagon is full of woodpeckers! Come to the Nature Center to learn more about these unique and beautiful birds.
Sunday, Dec. 19
1 p.m. — WOMEN’S GROUP HIKE: Ladies! Join us at the Nature Center for our monthly group hike to get outdoors and meet like-minded women. All skill levels welcome. No sign-up required. Hikes are typically 3-4 miles, depending on weather and trail conditions.
Monday, Dec. 20
All Day — CHRISTMAS CAROL CLUE HUNT: Hike Trail 3 and look for the numbered stations along the way. At each station, guess which Christmas carol is being portrayed. The Clue Hunt can be done anytime between Dec. 20-25. Once completed, submit your answers to be entered in a prize raffle. Visit the Nature Center or facebook.com/Pokagon for the Clue Hunt instruction sheet.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
ALL DAY — CHRISTMAS CAROL CLUE HUNT: See description on Dec. 20.
10 a.m. — TRAIL TUESDAY: HIKE THROUGH THE PINES: Take a naturalist-guided walk in Pokagon’s pine forest. Along the way learn how to identify different pine tree species and discover how native wildlife use them to their benefit. Meet the Naturalist in the main lobby of the Potawatomi Inn to begin this 2-mile, moderately rugged hike.
2 p.m. — CELEBRATE THE SOLSTICE: Want to know more about the Winter Solstice and why it has its own special day? Head over to the Nature Center to learn more about this unique, short day.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
ALL DAY — CHRISTMAS CAROL CLUE HUNT: See description on Dec. 20.
9:30 a.m. — SUET SWEET: Need a last-minute gift idea? Come over to the Nature Center and make your own suet to gift to the bird lover in your life. Call the Nature Center at 260-833-3506 to register. Registration is open to the first 25 people. A $2 fee is required upon arrival.
Thursday, Dec. 23
ALL DAY — CHRISTMAS CAROL CLUE HUNT: See description on Dec. 20.
2 p.m. — REINDEER SNACKS: Santa’s reindeer have a long night ahead of them. They may need a snack by the time they come to your house! Join the Naturalist on the Nature Center lawn to make your own reindeer food.
Friday, Dec. 24
ALL DAY — CHRISTMAS CAROL CLUE HUNT: See description on Dec. 20.
9 a.m. — CHRISTMAS EVE MORNING WALK: Join us for this one-of-a-kind Pokagon tradition! Bundle up and take a self-guided stroll through the wintry landscapes of Pokagon. The 2.5-mile walk will begin and end at the Nature Center. Along the trail, look for holiday-themed stations that will fill you with the Christmas spirit. This program is made possible by Friends of Pokagon.
Saturday, Dec. 25
The Nature Center will be closed today. Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.