Colleges
Schermerhorn, Brandt earn Academic All-Big Ten honors
WEST LAFAYETTE — Junior volleyball defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn of Ligonier and sophomore football safety Ryan Brandt of Angola were among the Purdue athletic department record 107 Academic All-Big honorees from the fall sports season.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten honors, student-athletes must be enrolled full-time at their university for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Schermerhorn, a kinesiology major, was an Academic All-Big Ten selection for the second straight year.
Prep Wrestling Lakers win on final match
FREMONT — Lakeland got a pin in the final match of the dual from Ben Miller to defeat Fremont 42-36 in Northeast Corner Conference action Wednesday. The Lakers had to come back to pull out the victory.
In other wrestling action recently, Angola won at Woodlan 42-15 on Tuesday
Prep Girls Basketball Barons eke out win over PH
WATERLOO — DeKalb led Prairie Heights 24-15 at the half and hung on to beat the Panthers 36-34 Tuesday.
Lillie Cone had 12 points and Elizabeth Martin scored 10 to lead the Barons (5-6). Ashley Cox had eight points and Delaney Cox had six points.
Kennedy Kugler led the Heights (5-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Trevyn Terry had 12 points.
Chargers top Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — Jazmyn Smith scored 32 points to lead West Noble to a 55-48 non-conference victory over Whitko Tuesday night.
Mackensy Mabie added 12 points for the Chargers (4-7).
Freshman Adryianna Philiips had six three-pointers in her 20 points for the Wildcats (3-8).
West Noble won the junior varsity game 29-23. Jada Nelson led the Chargers with eight points.
Prep Boys Basketball Churubusco falls to Archers
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Fort Wayne South Side 75-60 on Tuesday.
Drew Pliett had 17 points for the Eagles. Evan Love had 13 points and Gavin Huelsenbeck scored 11.
The Archers won the junior varsity contest 64-29. Caden Ummell had 19 points for Churubusco.
Middle School Basketball Lakers, Cougars split
ALBION — Lakeland beat Central Noble 60-34 in an eighth grade boys basketball game on Tuesday. The Cougars won the seventh grade contest 34-21.
In the eighth grade game, the Lakers jumped out to a 25-5 start after one quarter and turned CN over often in the first half.
Nick Freeman had 20 points for the Cougars. Trey Shisler had eight points, four steals and three assists.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott had 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals to lead Central Noble. Landen Burkhart had five points and Gage Cook added three points and four rebounds.
Westview sixth grade teams top CN
ALBION — Westview’s sixth grade boys basketball teams won over Central; Noble on Tuesday, 33-23 in the “A” game and 36-9 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, Riley Knipper and Bryson Stump had eight points each for the Cougars, and Zackary Chenoweth scored six.
In the “B” game, Ruger Lough had six points for Central Noble.
The CN teams end their season today at Garrett inside the J.E. Ober Elementary School gym.
