CHURUBUSCO — The 11th annual Busco Track Camp will be held May 26-28.
The camp is for any Churubusco student entering grades 1-8 this fall. The cost is $25 per student and includes a T-shirt and daily snacks.
There is a discount for families with multiple children — $10 for each additional child. Additional T-shirts can also be purchased for $10.
Hosted by Churubusco head track coach Zach Dock, members of his staff and athletes from the boys and girls high school track teams, campers will receive instruction and demonstration on field and running events.
The camp is intended to enhance the camper’s familiarity with the track and field, local athletes, local coaching staff, and enhance the camper’s confidence and self-motivation.
Dock will focus on hurdles, jumps and springs. Assistant head coach Todd Lortie will coach the throws. Zach Adams will coach pole vault, Kermit Hogeston will coach distance runners, Tom Knudson will coach middle distance running and Paul Sade will coach vaults and weights.
Permission slips can be obtained from the school and returned to the high school or elementary school office, or they can be mailed to the school at 1 Eagle Drive, Churubusco, 46723. Checks should be made payable to “Busco Track.”
