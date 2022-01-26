When you think of food and oral health, brushing and flossing always come to mind. But what’s in the food itself can play a significant role, too.
Obviously, food and drinks with high sugar content increase our chances of suffering from gum disease and tooth decay. But there are other dietary tips that can help us all to better oral health. Check out this list of food impacts before making the next grocery list.
Plan a healthy dietConsider eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein like chicken or fish. Try to avoid snacking, and not just because of the empty calories. Well-balanced meals help with saliva production, deemed the mouth’s first line of defense by the American Dental Association.
Saliva’s roleSaliva helps wash leftover food from our teeth and mouth, and dilutes acids found in food and drinks that can impact our dental health. More saliva is released while eating a full meal than with a quick snack. Also, make sure you drink plenty of water through the course of the day. This helps balance our any bouts with dry mouth when the supply of saliva runs low.
How you are impactedHaving poor dental hygiene can lead to gingivitis; hardened tartar creates gum inflammation. Periodontal disease is particularly dangerous for those who are or want to become pregnant, since they are far more likely to deliver babies either very early or at a low birth weight. Both issues can have long-term health issues for the child. Regular brushing, flossing and professional cleanings can help stave off the effects of periodontal disease, which infects the pockets around the roots of our teeth. The gums then pull away from the tooth, causing them to loosen and fall out. But what you eat can have a notable impact, as well.
What to eatDiet plays a key role in avoiding periodontal disease, a serious issue with the gums that can lead to the loss of your teeth. Foods with vitamin A, like leafy vegetables, eggs and broccoli, help bolster oral wellness. Eating things with lots of vitamin C, including many fruits and vegetables, can also have a positive impact. Studies show that the antioxidant melatonin — found in cereals, but also available as a supplement — is also beneficial for those hoping to improve their periodontal health.
