GARRETT — Losing seasons don’t happen often for Garrett football. In the last 20 seasons, the Railroaders have posted a losing record just four times.
The last three times the Railroaders have finished at or below .500 they’ve bounced back to have an eight-win season.
Most of the losses in 2018 were due in part to turnovers in key spots. They held a lead or were within one score late in most of their games, but an untimely interception or a fumble bouncing into the hands of the other team took away chances to turn some of those losses into wins. Garrett threw 14 interceptions and lost 12 fumbles last season.
A flip of last year’s record of 2-8 to 8-2 this season would be a difficult task of this year’s team. But the Railroaders bring a lot back from last season’s squad, which should excite the fans that show up to Memorial Field this season.
After Garrett decided to focus more on the running game in 2018, it found a sophomore running back in Kolin Cope, who had five 100-yard games during the season and finished with 773 yards on 149 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns. It also helped that the offensive line improved over the course of last season, and most of those players return.
“He’s developed well,” Garrett head coach Chris DePew said on Cope. “He’s gotten a lot stronger and gained some weight. He understands that he can walk in this year having confidence in feeling like a varsity player from the get-go. A lot of the run game will revolve around him and he knows that.”
Senior quarterback Levi Follett returns as a three-year starter under center. Last season, with more on his plate than his sophomore season, he had a 53.8 completion percentage, 1,580 passing yards with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns.
“We’re going to ask less (of him), being a run-first team,” DePew said. “I think that’s more conducive to program success over time.”
On the defensive side of the ball, seven of the top 10 tacklers for Garrett were either juniors or sophomores last season. As a junior, linebacker Clayton Fielden, who is verbally committed to wrestle at Army, finished with a team-high nine tackles for loss and totaled up 77 tackles on the season.
Seth Van Wagner racked up 6.5 tackles for loss. Cope, Ethan Harter, Mateo Fuentes, Nolan Hathaway, Isaac King, Jonathan Badger, Camden Harris, William Cole and Jaren Berning all recorded double-digit tackles as underclassmen.
Garrett will begin the season at Prairie Heights Aug. 23, then host DeKalb on Aug. 30.
After getting blown out 49-0 at DeKalb, the Railroaders welcome the Barons to the other side of DeKalb County for this rivalry game in Week 2. This game will tell a lot about how much the Railroaders have improved during the offseason. Expect this time around for it be closer than 49 points.
