Trine University’s Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP) program, scheduled to launch in fall 2022, has been accepted as an Applicant for Candidacy by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.
Located at Trine University’s Dupont Education Center, 9910 Dupont Circle Dr. E., the program is now accepting applications for the fall 2022 semester.
“We are excited to take this next step to help meet the growing demand for speech-language pathologists across the region, state and nation,” said Chanda Lichtsinn, program director. “We look forward to bringing the combination of quality education and practical experience that are the hallmarks of a Trine University education to this critical field.”
The speech-language pathologist profession evaluates and treats individuals with communication and swallowing impairments, and is projected to grow 25% nationwide from 2019 to 2029; 20% in Indiana alone.
Trine’s MS-SLP program will focus on clinical training, interprofessional collaboration and evidence-based practice. Students will apply their knowledge in clinical practicum experiences and demonstrate professional and leadership skills through service learning experiences.
Trine students will complete practicums at the university’s on-site Speech-Language Clinic, which will provide free speech-language evaluation and therapy to members of the community. Students also will complete practicums at Fort Wayne-area hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, school-based programs, outpatient clinics and other sites. During the clinical practicum experiences, student clinicians will earn the 375 supervised clinical clock hours required for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), the national organization for speech-language pathologists and audiologists in the United States.
Trine announced plans to launch a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in 2018 as part of a broader strategy to expand its health sciences programs in Fort Wayne under the university’s College of Health Professions. The graduate program will join Trine’s existing Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology, which are based at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center on the Parkview Randallia campus, as well as its online RN-to-BSN and upcoming Master of Science in Nursing programs.
Application deadline for the fall 2022 semester is Jan. 15, 2022. For more information or to apply, visit trine.edu/slp.
The Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (M. S.) education program in speech-language pathology at Trine University is an Applicant for Candidacy by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA) of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, 2200 Research Boulevard, #310, Rockville, MD 20850, 800-498-2071 or 301-296-5700.
