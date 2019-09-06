25 years ago
• Cancer Awareness Week is being planned and again will be highlighted by Cancer Day at Scott’s Foods. In Angola, the annual event featuring “celebrity” baggers will be held on Oct. 5. The store will be donating 5% of sales to the local cancer society.
