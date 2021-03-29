GARRETT — Officers of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department served an eviction notice for Terry Lee Freeman and all other occupants at 513 E. Quincy St. in Garrett Monday afternoon.
Freeman and his sister, Lori Ann Freeman who lives in Auburn, are co-owners of the property.
Doors to the home were boarded up and police tape was strung around the front and back entrances of the home. It was deemed unsafe for inhabitants by the Garrett Unsafe Building Authority in hearings begun in June 2019 and continued through a court hearing before Judge Kevin Wallace in DeKalb Superior Court 1 on Nov. 18, 2020.
Following court action, the Freemans were given 60 days to vacate and 45 days to remove or relocate property from the premises in preparation for demolition within 120 days.
Several weeks after the deadlinepassed, the residents had not yet removed themselves from the home until Monday’s eviction notice was served. As Wallace has since retired, Judge Adam Squiller granted a request by Garrett City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff to enforce the order signed by Wallace and sent it to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Garrett City Planner Milton Otero, who serves on the Unsafe Building Authority, said demolition of the property is pending, as a second lot on the property that does not have any structures was sold at a county tax sale to another party.
