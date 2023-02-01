Prep Swimming EN boys fall to Wawasee
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys swim team lost to Wawasee 130-54 Tuesday at the Cole Center Family YMCA.
Prep Boys Basketball Charger freshmen lose
LIGONIER — West Noble’s freshman team lost to Fort Wayne South Side 52-22 on Monday.
Gavin Keene led the Chargers with nine points. West Noble also had six points from Blake Jones, four from Jacob Salas and three points from Nathan Troxel.
Middle School Basketball EN 6th grade girls win twice
EMMA — East Noble’s sixth grade girls basketball team defeated Westview twice, 37-17 in the “A” game and 30-6 in the “B” contest.
In the “A” game, the Knights had a balanced scoring effort as they worked on new offensive plays and faced a zone defense for the first time this season during the second half.
In the “B” game, East Noble played well defensively. Rilee Jurich scored six points for the Knights, and Autumn Workman scored her first four points of the season.
East Noble will travel to Fremont on Tuesday and host Lakeland next Thursday.
CN 8th grade girls win
LIGONIER — Central Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team defeated West Noble 35-16 on Tuesday. CN led 24-4 at halftime.
“The ladies stepped up big,” Cougars coach Brooke Rollins said. The ladies worked their butts off! They relied on each other and worked awesome together.
