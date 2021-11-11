Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Join us by sponsoring a veterans’ wreath at a cemetery near you, volunteering or donating to a local sponsorship group.
Who We Remember
From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. There are millions of individual stories to tell. Get to know them by viewing the 4,760 recent posts made by our supporters or sponsor a wreath in honor of or in memory of an American hero.
Where We Remember
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. Click below to find a location near you.
If you don’t see a location near you, Wreaths Across America will support you in becoming a Location Coordinator for a cemetery in your area. There is no cost to become a participating location and host a Wreaths Across America ceremony.
When We Honor
While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the year. From our Remembrance Tree program to the Wreaths Across America Museum in Maine, there are many different ways in which you can get involved!
How We Teach
Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their own goals and projects. Support us by supporting our participating groups below.
Why We Do It
We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.
In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 2,500 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.
Who Supports Us
Thank you to all of the companies and organizations working to support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Without their support, we would not be able to reach so many communities across the country.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
