The Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Halloween Kills (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Bargain Tuesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday: Closed.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m. Bargain Tuesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday: Closed.
The Brokaw Movie House, Angola
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m.; Sunday: 4 p.m.
Halloween Kills (R) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 7:35 p.m.
Halloween Kills (R) — Today, Saturday: 9 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Halloween Kills (R) — 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1:50, 2:50, 4:25, 5:25, 6, 7, 8, 9:35 p.m.
The Lost Duel (R) — 11:35 a.m., 3, 6:25, 8:40, 9:50 p.m.
No Time to Die (PG013) — 11 a.m., noon, 2:35, 3:35, 6:10, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.
The Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:20 a.m., 12:50, 1:45, 4:15, 6:40, 9:05 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 3:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.
