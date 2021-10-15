The Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Halloween Kills (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Bargain Tuesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday: Closed.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m. Bargain Tuesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday: Closed.

The Brokaw Movie House, Angola

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m.; Sunday: 4 p.m.

Halloween Kills (R) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 7:35 p.m.

Halloween Kills (R) — Today, Saturday: 9 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Halloween Kills (R) — 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1:50, 2:50, 4:25, 5:25, 6, 7, 8, 9:35 p.m.

The Lost Duel (R) — 11:35 a.m., 3, 6:25, 8:40, 9:50 p.m.

No Time to Die (PG013) — 11 a.m., noon, 2:35, 3:35, 6:10, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.

The Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:20 a.m., 12:50, 1:45, 4:15, 6:40, 9:05 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 3:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

