The Prairie Heights girls basketball team is looking to be more well-rounded and improved defensively in coach Taylor Terry’s second season at the helm.
“We have a lot of varsity experience coming back,” Terry said at the Northeast Indiana Basketball Media Day in Fort Wayne on Oct. 17. “We’re more defensive saavy, and that will help us get into our fast break.”
The Panthers (7-16, 1-9 in the Northeast Corner Conference, last season) bring back their top three players in senior guard Alexis German, sophomore center Kennedy Kugler and sophomore guard Alayna Boots.
German led the team in scoring last season at 10.2 points per game, assists at 2.5 per game and in steals at 1.9 per contest. She also grabbed three rebounds per game and made 74 percent of her free throws.
German only shot 29 percent from the field, so she will look to be more efficient. The Panthers’ lead point guard will also bring more to the team.
“She has grown in her maturity level,” Terry said. “She let’s the game come to her more and is seeing the floor better. She is sounder in her fundamentals. We want to get her off the ball more.”
Terry looks to have a committee of guards handle the basketball and take some pressure off German that way, including Boots and senior Kyler Hall.
Boots and Kugler played key roles immediately as freshmen last season. Kugler averaged 9.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while Boots had 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.
More young talent will join this Panther team, and establishing roles will be important.
“Team chemistry and understanding what your job is will take us a long way,” Terry said. “Everyone wants to score, but it’s not always about that. That will be step number one for the girls.”
Prairie Heights was second worst in the NECC in defensive average last season, allowing 47.83 points per game. The Panthers want to get after the opposition full court, but they will need to handle pressure to make what they want to do more effective.
Terry believes her team has a better understanding on how to play defense.
“Being quicker and understanding defensive positioning better,” Terry said. “We know more where we need to be on the other end of the floor.”
Terry is confident her Panthers can compete in a deep, competitive NECC.
The only change in Heights’ non-conference schedule is that Blackhawk Christian has been added and replaces South Bend Trinity at Greenlawn.
The Panthers’ Class 2A sectional is different. Fairfield is back in 2A after being a 3A program for the past eight seasons, and will host the sectional. Central Noble moves up to 3A because of the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Success Factor.
NECC rival Westview and other recent sectional rivals Bremen and LaVille are together again with Prairie Heights along with a new team, South Bend Career Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.