LAGRANGE — Margaret Schwartz, 89, of LaGrange (district:17-2), Indiana, died at 4:05 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on June 18, 1933, in New Haven, Indiana, to Daniel and LaVina (Lengacher) Miller.
On Sept. 20, 1956, in Allen County, Indiana, she married Albert Schwartz. He died on March 5, 2021.
Surviving are four daughters, Naomi (Freeman) Miller, of LaGrange, Lois (Richard) Miller, of Goshen, Edith (Willie) Bender, of Shipshewana, Josephine (Daryl) Lambright, of Middlebury; four sons, Enos Schwartz, of Centreville, Michigan, John (Miriam) Schwartz, of LaGrange, Samuel (Miriam) Schwartz, of Centreville, Michigan, Levi Schwartz, of Wolcottville; son-in-law, Floyd (Arlene) Mast, of LaGrange; 29 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Rosa Christner, of Vevay, Indiana, and Fannie (Amos) Christner, of Delhi, Iowa; three brothers, Samuel Miller, of Hicksville, Ohio, James (Mary Jo) Miller, of Hicksville, Ohio, Daniel (Emma) Miller, of Quincy, Michigan; and sister-in-law, Shirley Miller, of New Haven.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Christina Schwartz and Mariann Mast; two sisters, Leah Wickey and Mariann Schwartz; and two brothers, Ora and Jerome Miller.
Margaret was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the family’s residence, 2025 W. C.R. 450S, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, also at family's residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Troyer Jr., and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.