Prep Football Hornet Tagliaferri, EN manager Mills named Indiana All-Stars
Angola senior Andre Tagliaferri was recently picked as an Indiana All-Star and will play for the North team in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 57th annual Murat Shrine North/South Football All-Star Classic on July 14 at Decatur Central High School.
East Noble’s Bryson Mills was picked as one of the North team managers.
The opening kickoff of the all-star game is set for 7 p.m.
Tagliaferri was picked as a cornerback. He made 79 total tackles on defense last season for the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division champion Hornets, including 50 solos, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He had two pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
On offense, Tagliaferri rushed for 619 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
Tagliaferri also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He averaged 17.9 yards per kickoff return in 10 attempts and 10.4 yards per punt return in seven tries.
Other northeast Indiana players picked were Carroll offensive lineman Aiden Hunley, Charger punter Sebastian Lopez, Snider offensive lineman Brandon Stucky, Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson, linebackers Mav Summerset from South Adams, Josh Arntz from Columbia City and Armen Koltookian from Concord, Fort Wayne North Side defensive end Da’Von Doughty. Columbia City center Jck Maley and Goshen punter Noah Alford.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox and Eagle assistant coach Brett Fox will be assistant coaches for the North all-stars.
College Baseball Trine sweeps Penn State-Altoona
SANFORD, Fla. — Trine ended its spring trip by taking both games of a doubleheader from Penn State-Altoona Friday, 7-0 and 7-4.
In Lake Myrtle, Florida, the Thunder lost to Waynesburg (Pa.) 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday after being outscored by Dominican (Ill.) 17-13 on Wednesday.
Trine went 3-5 on its spring trip to central Florida and is 6-5 overall.
On Friday at Historic Sanford Stadium north of Orlando, the Thunder’s Josh Hoogewerf pitched a four-hit shutout for his first win of the season in game one. In seven innings, he struck out nine, walked two, and threw 69 of his 98 pitches for strikes.
Cory Erbskorn was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in for Trine. Joel Walton had two hits and two runs scored. Matthew Martin added a two-run single in the sixth inning.
In game two, the Thunder had four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Robert Kortas was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and stole home plate for Trine. Martin also scored two runs. Starting pitcher Cam Nagel won his first game of the season, scattering six hits and four walks over four and two-thirds innings, then Cole Decker pitched two and one-third of scoreless and hitless innings to get his first save of the season.
On Thursday, Waynesburg scored a run in each of the final three innings to come back and beat the Thunder. Mike Bell singled home the game-winning run off Trine closer Noah Brettin with one out in the bottom of the 10th.
Waynesburg outhit the Thunder 15-5. Trine was helped by six walks and four errors by Waynesburg.
Martin and Kortas each scored two runs for the Thunder. Daniel Rumberger had three hits.
On Wednesday, Trine and Dominican each had 19 hits.
Kortas and Martin each had three hits, a home run and two runs scored. Kortas also drove in five runs. Adam Stefanelli was 3-for-4 for the Thunder with two walks and three runs.
Reliever Rylan McBride took the loss for Trine. Thunder pitchers issued eight walks.
Acrobatics and Tumbling Trine sets new high score in win
ANGOLA — Trine set new scoring records in many places Saturday, including the total score, in defeating Concordia (Wis.) for the first time 243.07-236.245 at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder (2-1) won the compulsory event 29.65-29.5. That included a program record 9.85 in the pyramid heat.
Trine won the Acro event 25.65-23.95, and tied a program record in winning the Pyramid event 28.25-27.2. It set a new heat record in the Pyramid event with a third heat score of 9.7.
The Falcons won the Toss event 27.2-24.45. But the Thunder set a new heat record in the Toss at 8.75 in the open heat.
Trine won the Tumbling event with a record score of 45.95, then set a school record of 89.12 in the Team event.
College Lacrosse Trine men rally past DePauw
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team improved to 4-0 on the young season with an 8-6 victory over DePauw on Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder rallied from a 5-1 deficit with eight and a half minutes left in the second quarter.
Trine held the Tigers scoreless over the final 24 minutes of the game and scored the final three goals of the contest, including two in the fourth quarter.
Charlie Anderson, Peter Piccillo and Noah Markus had two goals apiece for the Thunder. Andrew Douglas had a goal and two assists. Samuel Achor also had two assists.
Klein Burkholder also scored for Trine. Jackson Bell and Collin Custer each had an assist. Nick DiPaolo made eight saves in goal.
The Thunder’s home game with Concordia Chicago scheduled for Sunday was cancelled and will not be made up.
Trine women lose at Wooster
WOOSTER, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team lost 18-7 at Wooster Saturday afternoon.
Wooster (4-0) outscored the Thunder 12-3 in the middle two quarters. Jill Murray and Kenzie Morris each had four goals in the contest for Wooster.
Calista Richmond had five goals and an assist for Trine (2-2). Danielle Gargiulo had a goal and two assists. Courtney Rhodes had a goal. Goalkeeper Maddy Kasten made 19 saves.
College Golf Trine men play competitive round in Georgia
DULUTH, Ga. — Trine’s men’s golf team defeated Oglethorpe’s junior varsity team 313-325 Thursday at Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Junior Mark Civanich was medalist with a 2-over par 74 to lead the Thunder. Civanich was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week for that solid round.
Trine also had 75 from Charlie Eriksen, 80 from Carter Schnipke, 84 from Mitch Lowney, 85 from Carter Rang and 87 from Kyler Rod.
College Tennis Thunder teams drop final duals of spring break trip in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trine University tennis teams split their final dual meets of their spring break trip last Thursday, with the men falling to Wheaton College (Ill.) 8-1 and the women dominating Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) 7-2.
The Thunder men got their lone win at No. 2 singles from Cole Goodman, who defeated Wheaton’s Tim Steiner, 6-4, 6-4.
Against Baldwin Wallace, the Thunder women won two of the three doubles matches, getting a win by forfeit at No. 3 while freshmen Alexis Maloney and Emilee Bassett earned an 8-4 win at No. 2.
Trine got another forfeit win at No. 6 singles, getting four singles wins to easily win the dual. Bassett won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-0, while at No. 5, Bailey Pelliccia won by the same score. Maloney won the No. 4 match, 6-0, 6-2 and freshman Elina Locane had the closest match of the day at 7-5, 6-3.
On Wednesday, the Thunder men lost to Piedmont (Ga.) 6-3.
The Thunder men are now 5-3 and the women 6-3. The men are home against Manchester University and the women host Manchester on Tuesday. Both duals are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Men’s Results
Thursday
Wheaton (Ill.) 8, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Jack Booker (W) def. Andrew Spirrison 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Tim Steiner 6-4, 6-4. 3. Jacob Williams (W) def. Elijah Schilthuis 6-2, 6-1. 4. Jack Wenzel (W) def. Aaron Streit 6-0. 6-2. 5. Joey Geisz (W) def. Drew Dixon 6-2. 6-0. 6. Corin Tang (W) def. Caleb Morris 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Booker-Cody Ching (W) def. Spirrison-Streit 8-2. 2. Geisz-Williams (W) def. Goodman-Drew Dixon 8-5. 3. Tim Steiner-Wenzel (W) def. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen 8-4.
Wednesday
Piedmont (Ga.) 6, Trine 3
Singles: Wassmer Navarro (P) def. Spirrison 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7). 2. Nunez (P) def. Goodman 6-2, 6-2. 3. Schilthuis (T) def. Phelps 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 1-0 (10-4). 4. Johnstone (P) def. Streit 7-5, 6-4. 5. Raugh (P) def. Dixon 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). 6. C. Morris (T) def. N. Morris 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Nunez-Jackson Traylor (P) def. Spirrison-Streit 8-4. 2. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Porcelli-Sandles 8-4. 3. Phelps-Raugh (P) def. Schilthuis-Jen 8-3.
