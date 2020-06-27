Albion
Albion’s annual July 4 fireworks have been postponed until Labor Day.
Angola
All activities canceled
Auburn
All activities canceled
Butler
Butler Days is still taking place in August, with a fireworks show.
Hamilton
Fireworks at dusk and festival beginning at 4 p.m on July 4 at Double H Farms, formerly Hog Hill, 7100 S. S.R. 1 north of Hamilton.
Admission costs $5 per person with children 3 and younger admitted free. Country music and party band Mason Dixon Line will perform.
Fremont
Fremont canceled Music Fest which typically has fireworks.
Garrett
Garrett Heritage Days events and the annual fireworks display have been canceled.
Kendallville
Pop series and fireworks canceled
Lake James
Display at dusk overlooking Lake James. Fireworks can be viewed from the Potawatomi Inn lawn and begin at dusk. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, those viewing the fireworks from the lawn will need to stay 6-feet apart from other groups. Guests will need to walk from the parking lots as shuttle service will not be available.
Pleasant Lake
Fireworks will be shot off as planned in Pleasant Lake on Aug. 8.
Rome City
The Sylvan Lake Association will hold its annual fireworks display at dusk on July 4.
St. Joe
St. Joe canceled its annual Pickle Festival for July, which included fireworks.
