Fireworks light up Lake James

Fireworks light up the night sky above Lake James during the Lake James Association’s annual fireworks show last year. Spectators will be able to view this year's display following social distancing.

 Bill Eyster

Albion

Albion’s annual July 4 fireworks have been postponed until Labor Day.

Angola

All activities canceled

Auburn

All activities canceled

Butler

Butler Days is still taking place in August, with a fireworks show.

Hamilton

Fireworks at dusk and festival beginning at 4 p.m on July 4 at Double H Farms, formerly Hog Hill, 7100 S. S.R. 1 north of Hamilton.

Admission costs $5 per person with children 3 and younger admitted free. Country music and party band Mason Dixon Line will perform.

Fremont

Fremont canceled Music Fest which typically has fireworks.

Garrett

Garrett Heritage Days events and the annual fireworks display have been canceled.

Kendallville

Pop series and fireworks canceled

Lake James

Display at dusk overlooking Lake James. Fireworks can be viewed from the Potawatomi Inn lawn and begin at dusk. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, those viewing the fireworks from the lawn will need to stay 6-feet apart from other groups. Guests will need to walk from the parking lots as shuttle service will not be available.

Pleasant Lake

Fireworks will be shot off as planned in Pleasant Lake on Aug. 8.

Rome City

The Sylvan Lake Association will hold its annual fireworks display at dusk on July 4.

St. Joe

St. Joe canceled its annual Pickle Festival for July, which included fireworks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.