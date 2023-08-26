FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) recently announced that the company’s board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.425 per common share.
The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30 and is payable on or about Oct. 16.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico.
All of Steel Dynamics’ steel production facilities utilize electric arc furnace technology. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
