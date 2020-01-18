KENDALLVILLE — It’s not the type of emotion you are used to seeing from East Noble coach Ryan Eakins. Then again, it’s not how the Knights typically play.
The result, a 55-42 Homestead win Saturday in boys high school basketball.
“It’s frustrating, we felt like we lost this game more than they won it,” he said. Especially with a Spartan offense that was missing two starters.
Eakins explained. “We’ve got to figure out how to get guys energized each and every night. Hopefully, we come back Monday and Tuesday to win a big game at home Wednesday against Central Noble.
With 6:14 to play in the third quarter, Eakins called a time out. The soft-spoken, disciplined fourth-year coach pierced the silence with cutting words that echoed around the Big Blue Pit.
A frustrated Eakins chastised his squad for its effort. “No intensity.” He admitted intensity didn’t really ever show in the loss.
“I don’t think we found it all night. I feel like this is the first game (all year) when we didn’t collectively play hard,” Eakins said. “There were spurts. There were times we didn’t trust what we do really well.
“If we are good, it’s because we are playing really hard and we are defending. We just didn’t have the energy on the defensive side. It’s been our strong suit all year.”
East Noble cut it to 44-37 with 5:15 remaining in the fourth. That came when Gage Ernsberger hit a 20-footer from the left side. But the Knights could pull no closer. The Spartans (9-4) answered with a 10-2 run over the next two minutes to put the game out of reach.
While the Knights (5-6) struggled defensively, Homestead was effective.
“I thought our defense was there,” Spartans coach Chris Johnson said. “We’ve struggled offensively with two starters out. Our kids came in and competed.”
Andrew Leeper led Homestead with 11 points. Chris Hood paced East Noble with 13 points.
In the junior varsity game, Homestead won 56-32. The Spartans outscored East Noble 19-4 in the second quarter to take control. Grady Swing scored 16 points to lead Homestead. Keegan Foster had 11 points for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.