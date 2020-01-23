About
Enrollment: 1,263
Website: www.centralnoble.k12.in.us
District: Albion Township, Jefferson Township, York Township and Noble Township
Superintendent: Troy Gaff
Board Members: Eric Custer, Erin Schoeff, John McGill, Mark Mawhorter and John Fitzpatrick
Contact
Central Noble Primary (K-2)
Phone: 635-2432
Address: 1283 S. Main St., Wolf Lake
Principal: Robby Morgan
Central Noble Elementary (3-5)
Phone: 636-7538
Address: 202 Cougar Court, Albion
Principal: Jared Knipper
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High (6-12)
Phone: 636-2117
Address: 302 Cougar Court, Albion
Co-Principals: Shawn Hoover and Greg Moe
