About

Enrollment: 1,263

Website: www.centralnoble.k12.in.us

District: Albion Township, Jefferson Township, York Township and Noble Township

Superintendent: Troy Gaff

Board Members: Eric Custer, Erin Schoeff, John McGill, Mark Mawhorter and John Fitzpatrick

Contact

Central Noble Primary (K-2)

Phone: 635-2432

Address: 1283 S. Main St., Wolf Lake

Principal: Robby Morgan

Central Noble Elementary (3-5)

Phone: 636-7538

Address: 202 Cougar Court, Albion

Principal: Jared Knipper

Central Noble Jr./Sr. High (6-12)

Phone: 636-2117

Address: 302 Cougar Court, Albion

Co-Principals: Shawn Hoover and Greg Moe

