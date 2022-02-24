Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine fall to Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine University lost to Adrian 238.87-220.23 Wednesday night at Hershey Hall.
In the Compulsory event, the Bulldogs won 30.75-29.75. But within that event, the Thunder won the Acro heat 7.05-6.65 and had a very good score of 9.35 in the pyramid heat.
In the Acro event, Adrian won 25.65-23.15. But Trine scored 8.45 in the 5 Element heat.
In the Pyramid event, Adrian eked past the Thunder 27.5-27.1. Trine won the Open heat within that event 9.4-9.3.
In the Toss event, the Bulldogs won 23.85-22.7. Trine scored 8.15 in the Open heat.
Adrian won the Tumbling event 43.65-43.05. However, the Thunder outscored the Bulldogs in the Open pass with 8.425, the Aerial pass with 7.75, the 6 Element pass with 7.175 and the Quad pass with 6.3.
Adrian won the Team event 87.47-74.48.
Trine returns to action on its spring break trip March 10 when it travels to Presbyterian, South Carolina.
