LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Extension Homemakers members are encouraging adult residents to enter open class exhibits for the LaGrange County 4-H Fair, July 8-15. Exhibit categories include collectibles, crafts, fine arts, needlecraft, foods, Recycle-It, horticulture and woodworking.
Open class exhibits are open to all LaGrange County residents who are age 18 by July 8, and all members of LaGrange County Extension Homemakers Clubs. Membership in a homemakers club is not required to exhibit. No 4-H members are permitted in the open class exhibits.
There is no entry fee, and no limit to the number of items or the number of classes that an exhibitor may enter. Exhibits must be owned by the exhibitor and completed after the 2022 county fair. Ribbons will be awarded in all departments.
All entries for all departments will take place Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Exhibit Building. Judging is July 8, so exhibitors are encouraged to stay and observe.
Baked goods will be released immediately following judging, with one sample of the entry reserved for display. All other exhibits will be released on Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the Exhibit Building.
In the Foods Department, all contestants will practice food safety measures, including handwashing. Entries can be baked goods, heart-healthy and gluten-free
The recipe, printed or typed on a recipe card or paper, must accompany the food entry, with the exhibitor’s personal information. All food entries must be exhibited on a stiff foil-cover cardboard cut to size, and be covered with a re-sealable bag or cake box. Baked goods should be transported and stored in chilled coolers at 41 degrees F.
Foods guidelines are:
1. Fillings, frosting, glazing, pie filling and meringue may not contain cream cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, whipped cream or half-and half.
2. No raw milk, raw milks products or uncooked eggs and egg whites are permitted in the entry.
3. Eggs or egg whites must be cooked to 160 degrees F. as batter and baked, or pasteurized.
4. No home-canned fruits, vegetables or meats are permitted in products.
5. No mixes are allowed as part of the recipe.
Food Preservation entries must also include the recipe card, along with processing method, time and temperature, and the date. All entries must be in plain standard jelly glasses or standard canning jars with new lids and rings. No salad dressing or peanut butter jars are permitted.
Guidelines for other departments
All departments have an “other” category so all entries may be displayed.
Collectibles: Any five items displayed as a collection, not entered in a previous fair.
Crafts: Holiday decorations, ceramics, household accessories, jewelry, scrapbook page or double page, or rubber stamping
Fine arts: Only original artwork, ready for hanging with eyelets and wire. Works are be oil, watercolor, pencil sketch, photography, or ink.
Needlework: Entries may compete in only one category, crochet, embroidery knitting, needlepoint or counted cross stitch.
Quilting: All quilts must be clean, quilted and in good condition. Quilts should be folded right side out for judging. Categories are pieced, hand quilted, machine quilted, tied, wall-hangings, table runners and purses.
Sewing: Children’s and women’s garments and accessories.
Recycle-It: Any item made with recycled materials, with tag identifying what the previous item was.
Horticulture: All exhibits must be home-grown by the exhibitor and not toxic. Call Steve Engleking at 260-499-6334 for questions about toxic plants. Exhibit categories are dried and artificial arrangements, live flower arrangements, single-stem live flowers, house plant, and container gardening.
Woodworking: Finished woodworking, refinished woodworking, patterned, and original.
The mission of the LaGrange County Extension Homemakers is “to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development, and volunteer community support. Call the LaGrange Extension office at 260-499-6334 for more information.
