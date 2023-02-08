LIGONIER — The Class 3A No. 4 West Noble Chargers boys basketball team played a No. 1 team for the second time of the season Tuesday night.
While the score was closer than West Noble’s earlier loss to then-Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian, the end result against Class 3A No. 1 NorthWood was the same, with the Chargers coming up short 55-47.
“That was tournament basketball, not tournament time,” Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. “I’m probably a little biased, but I think that’s two really good teams and I’m proud of our guys and the way they battled.”
The first quarter was a free-throw shooting contest as both teams played physical basketball, with the style of play mostly favoring West Noble (16-2 overall).
The Chargers were a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe (15-for-17 for the game), with junior Bradyn Barth (15 points) and seniors Derek Slone (5 points), Ayden Zavala (4 points) and Austin Cripe (17 points) all contributing.
The only two field goals in the quarter for WN came from a layup by Barth 12 seconds into the game and a 3-pointer by Slone that closed the quarter.
NorthWood (16-2) in comparison was 4-for-5 at the line for the quarter (14-for-21 in the game), but were able to put the ball in the net in their offense more often, with seniors Cade Brenner (20 points) and J.J. Payne (2 points) and sophomore Tyler Raasch (7 points) getting to the hoop. But the Panthers trailed West Noble 15-12 through eight minutes.
“There was foul trouble on both sides. It was very, very physical,” Marsh said. “We’re not a small team, but we’re giving up size on most of the positions, so I’m just really happy with how our guys responded.”
Cripe and Barth were the lone Chargers to score in the second, but they did just enough to maintain a tight lead. Barth hit a 3-pointer, the Chargers’ second and last of the game, to go up 24-19 and force a timeout by the Panthers with 2:17 remaining in the half.
Three-pointers were few and far between from both teams in the game, as NorthWood only knocked in three, one from junior Ethan Wolfe (5 points) in the second and two from Brenner in the third.
Following the timeout, NorthWood’s 6-feet-6-inch senior forward Ian Raasch threw down a two-handed slam dunk that sent the Panther fans into a frenzy.
Nevertheless, the Chargers maintained a 26-23 lead into halftime thanks to a bucket by Cripe with 12 seconds left, followed by two big blocks at the rim from Barth on defense near the buzzer.
But the Panthers came alive in the third, outscoring West Noble 15-6, including a quarter-ending 11-2 run with eight from Brenner. The two points for the Chargers came from senior Nevin Phares (4 points).
It got interesting in the fourth, as senior Luke Schermerhorn (2 points) scored with 1:14 left and Cripe later had an and-one with 22.3 seconds left to trail the Panthers 53-47.
Zavala then poked the ball loose from Brenner, allowing Schermerhorn to get the steal and pass off to Slone in attempt to cut the game to three, but his attempt went off the front end of the rim, resulting in Panther senior Brock Bontrager (6 points) making two more free throws to put the game away with 12 seconds left.
Both teams are in Sectional 20 and could very well see each other again, and Marsh said having the experience of seeing them in the regular season helps.
“It’s important for this situation,” Marsh said. “If our guys thought we couldn’t play with number one, I think we showed them tonight that we can. We still gotta get better, but we had our opportunities.”
West Noble hosts Columbia City Friday night, with a junior varsity tipoff of 6 p.m.
Northwood JV 47,
West Noble 24
The Panthers led 16-3 after the first quarter, 21-11 at halftime and 28-18 through the third.
Freshman Nolan Kelly led the Chargers with seven points, and sophomore Jordan Eash had six.
Ten different players scored for the Panthers, led by Seth Russell’s 13 points and Grant Miller’s nine.
