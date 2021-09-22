ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will host the 14th annual Lions, Tigers and Beer Fundraiser on Saturday.
The adults only event allows visitors to tour the sanctuary while enjoying craft beers from area breweries.
The annual event draws over 200 people to the exotic animal sanctuary. Proceeds support the sanctuary’s operations including educational outreach efforts, animal enrichment and animal care.
The fundraiser is open to those 21 and older and includes craft beer samplings, dinner, a silent auction and entertainment. Craft beers and ciders are being contributed by the Kosciusko Kettleheads, LaOtto Brew House, Albion Ale House, Hop Lore, and Metazoa Brewing Company. The event is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound and Three Rivers Credit Union.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. For more information visit bpsanctuary.org.
