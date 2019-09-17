LAGRANGE — Two-time Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Tournament champion Lakeland began defense of its crown with a 4-0 victory over Garrett Tuesday evening.
The Lakers (8-2) will host West Noble in a semifinal match Thursday at 5 p.m.
Lakeland and the Railroaders played Monday evening in a wild match in Garrett. The Lakers scored the first three goals, then the Railroaders rallied to tie early in the second half. Not long after Garrett got even at 3, Hailey Alleshouse scored two goals about four and a half minutes apart and Lakeland went on to win 6-3.
On Tuesday, Kylee Palmer scored 3 minutes, 39 seconds into the match on an assist from Destiny Ratajczak, then the Lakers added on while shutting Garrett down with Keirstin Roose all over Lakeland’s defensive third of the field in goal as a replacement for injured starter Grace Iddings.
“My girls thought (Monday) with a 3-0 lead, the game was over,” Lakeland coach Samir Hazbic said. “Today, no chance.”
The freshman Iddings left the game with an leg injury 16 and a half minutes into the first half. Iddings made a save, then Roose made five stops. Roose often went way out of her goal to cut off long passes.
“We couldn’t play the ball long,” Railroaders coach Bob Newman said. “Roose did a great job.”
Junior Emily Byler scored 1:24 into the second half on her 17th birthday on an assist from Alleshouse.
“I had it on my left foot and I curved it in,” Byler said. “It was nice to help the team.”
Alleshouse scored at the 28:19 mark on an assist by Palmer.
“We played at a good speed to start. Then at the end of the first half, we lost it a bit,” Lakeland sophomore Brooklynn Olinger said. “In the second half, we got our passes where they needed to be.”
Palmer scored off a free kick with 1:14 left off a Lakeland free kick after Garrett goalkeeper Kandyce Combs received a yellow card for a hand ball as she stopped a Laker shot just outside of the box.
Lakeland was fresher on the back end of back-to-back matches. Garrett, who has been hit hard by injuries this season, did not sub at all on Tuesday. But the Railroaders (1-7-2) did have their entire starting defense in action for the first time since the first 15 minutes of their opening match.
“We played with heart and put in the effort,” Newman said.
Hazbic said it was team win for his Lakers on Tuesday.
Garrett’s next match is this coming Tuesday at home against DeKalb.
