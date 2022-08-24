LIGONIER — McArthur (Mac) Davidson, age 78, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1943, the son of Elby and Mary Jane (Barrett) Davidson, in Hacker Holler, Kentucky.
On March 20, 1965, he married Joyce Marie Haley.
Mac spent 32 years traveling the United States overseeing the construction of water and sewer treatment plants as superintendent, including the treatment plant in New Paris, Indiana. He also worked for 10 years at Sroufe Manufacturing in Ligonier.
Mac was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Brookville, Indiana, for 50 years. He loved to tinker in his shop and enjoyed watching Westerns. More than anything, he loved his family and he enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Davidson of Ligonier, IN; two children, Suzette Davidson, of Calera, Oklahoma, and McArthur (Sara) Davidson II, of Ligonier, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jillian Stansell, of Orlando, Florida, Haley (Phil) Murray (and soon to be great-granddaughter, Caroline Marie Murray), of Kennesaw, Georgia, Katelynn (fiancé, Ryan Gaff) Davidson, of Huntertown, Indiana, and Kelsi Davidson, of Ligonier; three sisters, Maria Caudill, of New Point, Indiana, Ada Griffin, of Greensburg, Indiana, and Geraldine (Mike) Lanning, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Houston.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A private cremation committal will take place following the visitation at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Joyce Davidson.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.