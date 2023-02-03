Shannon named 17th president of Trine
ANGOLA — John Shannon, Ph.D., has been named the 17th president of Trine University, effective June 1, it was announced Tuesday by Rick L. James, chair of the university’s board of trustees.
The announcement comes following a board search to replace Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., who is retiring after a 23-year tenure as Trine president.
Shannon was widely believed in the community to be the heir apparent to Brooks.
In a related move, James also announced that Brooks will remain involved with the university after retiring the presidency, and will serve in the newly created role of university chancellor.
“The board is thrilled that we had an internal candidate with Dr. Shannon’s skills and expertise available to take on the monumental task of following Dr. Brooks,” said James. “Dr. Brooks created a culture of excellence at Trine as he transformed this university, and it was absolutely essential to the board that his successor be someone who understands and appreciates this culture. Dr. Shannon has been a key contributor to our recent success, but most important, he truly understands what makes Trine University so unique.”
“I am thrilled and honored to be named president of this great university,” said Shannon. “Following the tremendous success of Dr. Brooks is certainly a challenge, but I assume this role knowing this university has never been stronger, both academically and financially. We have a very bright future and I, like Dr. Brooks before me, will continue to draw upon the great expertise and counsel of board chair James and all members of the Trine board to make sure we do everything we can to provide the best possible academic experience and to continue to positively serve the communities in which we operate.”
Banks earns endorsement from Ex-President Trump
COLUMBIA CITY — Rep. Jim Banks has been stacking up numerous endorsements in his early campaign for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024 and he picked up a big one on Wednesday from former President Donald Trump.
“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump said in his statement.
Banks is currently the only candidate who has officially announced a run for the seat, although others including Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, have indicated some interest.
One candidate who is not seeking the seat is former Indiana governor and recently retired Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Daniels polled as a potential front-runner within the last few months and could have presented a more centrist challenge to Banks, who has positioned himself on the further right of the party spectrum.
Banks, who first ran for Congress in 2016 and was initially skeptical of some of then-candidate Trump’s positions — especially talk about a more isolationist foreign policy — shifted from his more main-line Republican style and cozied up closely to the former president and his aggressive style of politics.
While some Republicans have started to draw some distance between themselves and Trump after 2020 and the lackluster midterms of 2022, Banks has continued to stay closely alongside the former president.
Angola Fire has new battalion chiefs
ANGOLA — Angola Fire Department ushered in a new rank of leadership for the department on Wednesday.
And in doing so, the new rank of battalion chief was introduced to Angola, elevating three firefighters, which was marked during what will become an annual swearing in of new members of the department and those being promoted.
“It’s a matter of safety and being able to do a better job for the citizens out there,” said Mayor Richard Hickman, who was present at the ceremony.
While battalion chiefs are present in a lot of fire departments throughout the country, in Angola this rank was officially enacted on Jan. 22, said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Call said the swearing in ceremony was a good opportunity to both introduce the new rank and promote the officers. Individuals promoted to battalion chiefs were Pete Decker, Erich Kaiser and Jason Meek. Officers promoted from lieutenants to the rank of captain were Corey Glasper, Paul Thiel and Ron Mausteller.
“It’s been a tradition in the fire service for hundreds of years, and it’s been important to the fire service to continue on those traditions,” said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Battalion chiefs, said Call, will be one of the first on scene, they will be driving in a command vehicle, and when they arrive on scene, they will assume command. Their job will be to make sure that the firefighters are getting the resources needed at the fire.
DeKalb planners to review solar ordinance
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission will consider proposed changes to the county’s solar ordinance during a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place in the Commissioners’ Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The agenda includes a petition filed by the DeKalb County Commissioners requesting a text amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance regarding revisions to the Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District.
The commissioners have been discussing proposed revisions to the solar ordinance since Jan. 17, when Commissioner Mike Watson presented proposed “red-lined” text amendments. The commissioners have continued to discuss and further modify the proposed revisions during their weekly meetings and Monday voted to file an application for the text amendments with the DeKalb County Department of Development Services.
The proposed text amendments add language that the total area in DeKalb County designated as a CSESO District shall not exceed 6,000 acres of owned or leased parcels.
Added language also would require developers to have a fire protection plan, to be approved by the local fire department or fire district.
The proposed text amendments also address setbacks from non-participating landowners with a pre-existing residential dwelling and schools and churches.
Longtime Gaslight leader, LeeAnn DePew, passes at age 56
KENDALLVILLE — LeeAnn DePew lived and breathed for Gaslight Playhouse, sharing her time, talent and treasure with Noble County’s longest running community theater through many high points — and a few low ones.
DePew, a long-time member of Gaslight’s board of directors, current vice president and a past president, died Jan. 25 at age 56. She recently received Gaslight Playhouse’s 2022 Legacy Award, an honor given to those who have given many years of foundational service to the organization.
Michael Johnston, Gaslight’s president, said DePew left a great legacy for the organizations.
“As we take time to mourn the loss of someone so dear to our hearts and organization, let us also remember her family in our thoughts and prayers,” Johnsont said. “As Thomas Campbell put it, ‘To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.’ We can and will continue to share and remember the legacy that LeeAnn has left with this organization.”
Josh Ogle, a board member and longtime friend, said DePew dedicated her life to community service.
“She brought Gaslight into the social media age,” said Ogle, a board member and a longtime friend. “She created a website and social media pages.”
Gaslight Playhouse was founded in 1975, but didn’t have a permanent home until moving to the Community Learning Center in 2020.
Ogle said board members’ involvement with Gaslight waned between 2010 and 2017. At one time, Ogle, DePew, Jo Drufge and Bob Avery were the only active directors. Ogle was living in Indianapolis at the time, and wanted to resign from the board because of the distance.
“She would not let me resign,” Ogle said. “We both worked on social media.”
Ogle eventually moved back home to Kendallville. He helped DePew and Drudge to reform the board of directors to move forward. Gaslight rebounded in 2018 and continues to offer education, theatrical experience and entertainment.
LaGrange County property tax rates falling
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County taxpayers will see lower tax rates across most of the county this year as booming property values outpace new government spending.
That being said, residents living in Lakeland Community Schools territories will see higher rates this year as the school tackles several needed maintenance projects.
And, as always, a reminder — having a lower tax rate doesn’t necessarily mean your tax bill will be smaller.
Annual tax rates are determined by taking the tax levy — the amount of taxes governments needs to raise to fund services — and dividing by the total assessed value within that taxing unit.
All of the individual taxing units that overlap each other — the county, city/town if applicable, township, school and library — are added up to give a total rate for that tax district.
This year’s tax rates are down primarily because LaGrange County saw a crazy spike in total assessed value, with the countywide total jumping more than 17% year-over-year to $3.04 billion overall.
Assessed values have been driven upward by rising sale prices for homes and land, which lead to neighborhood trending that has been pulling up the values of all similar surrounding property. Since Indiana uses market-based assessing, property values are supposed to reflect the price they might actually fetch if being sold.
