MUNCIE — Five area girls ended their gymnastics seasons in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Saturday at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
The top area finish came from a freshman. Angola’s Bailey Lanoue was in a three-way tie for eighth place on the vault with 9.4. She was tied with Bishop Dwenger’s Ava Reed and Valparaiso’s Chloe Ochman.
Not too far behind Lanoue from a placing standpoint was East Noble junior Audrey Beiswanger. She tied for 10th with Reed in the floor exercise at 9.25.
Eastside senior Brielle Carter was the lone area gymnast to compete at state in multiple events. She tied for 12th on the floor with Crown Point’s Alana Lockhart at 9.125, and was in a three-way tie for 16th place on the vault with 9.3. Franklin Central’s Austyn Dykes and Bloomington North’s Hope Taylor also scored 9.3 with Carter.
Angola sophomore Alayna Shamp placed 18th on the uneven bars with 8.625, and DeKalb junior Myca Miller was part of a six-way tie for 22nd on the vault with 9.1.
Valparaiso won the team state championship with 112.35 points. Homestead was second with 111.625, and Carroll was eighth with 102.7.
Viking senior Gabriella Grisafi was the all-around state champion with 38.025. She also won a state title on the balance beam with 9.625.
Spartan senior Gianna Zirille won state titles on the bars (9.7) and the floor (9.55). Freshman teammate Jillian Creager won the state title on the vault with 9.725.
The Chargers were led by Aubrey Graf, who was 14th on the beam with 8.875 and 20th all-around with 34.675.
