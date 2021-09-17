COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb was engaged in a shootout with Columbia City in the first half Friday night. But the Barons could not stick with the Eagles and DeKalb fell 51-28 in a Northeast 8 Conference contest.
Columbia City (4-1, 3-0 NE8) jumped out to a 13-0 lead 5 minutes, 40 seconds into the game. But the Barons would not go away. Quarterback Caden Pettis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Wiley, then Pettis threw to Derek Overbay for a successful two-point play. DeKalb was down 25-21 with 3:02 left before halftime.
Then the Eagles scored 13 straight points on two Garrett Klefeker field goals and an Ethan Sievers 2-yard touchdown run. The Klefeker PAT kick after the Sievers score put Columbia City up 38-21 wth 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
DeKalb answered fast with a Pettis 15-yard touchdown pass to Logan Shultz Montoya on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it a 38-28 game.
But on the next play from scrimmage, Abe Barrera went 88 yards to paydirt. After Klefeker’s extra point, the Eagles led 45-28.
Columbia City racked up 629 yards of total offense, including 475 yards rushing. Greg Bolt was 6-of-13 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Sievers ran the ball 27 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Barrera had 122 yards on five touches.
Pettis was 9-of-22 passing for 122 yards and three touchdowns for the Barons. But he also threw three interceptions.
Mitch Snyder had eight carries for 84 yards and a touchdown for DeKalb (0-5, 0-3). Wiley caught four passes for 70 yards. Shultz Montoya had five receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
The Barons travel to Huntington North this coming Friday.
