Four-county region escapes severe weather on two occasions
Although surrounding counties had severe weather — including tornadoes — DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties were largely unscathed March 31 and again Wednesday.
National Weather Service survey teams confirmed two tornadoes – an EF-0 and an EF-2 touched down March 31 northeast of Fort Wayne near Harlan. The EF-2 tornado produced estimated maximum winds of 120 mph and had a maximum path width of 400 yards. It damaged many homes, farms, trees and power lines in its path, particularly along and south of S.R. 37.
The anticipated severe weather Wednesday mostly missed the four-county region.
The forecast included the possibility of high winds, hail and significant, long-track tornadoes.
Northeast Indiana was under a tornado watch into the afternoon, but storms moved through earlier than expected and the watch was called off around 1:30 p.m.
State police investigating Noble County Jail emergency
ALBION — Indiana State Police is investigating a medical emergency at the Noble County Jail on April 1 that led to two inmates being hospitalized after they ingested an unknown substance.
The two inmates, whose names were not disclosed by police, were treated at a medical facility. Both were “awake and alert” as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker.
Both inmates are in their early 40s, according to police, and both remain in police custody.
According to a news release, at approximately 7 p.m. April 1, jail staff were alerted to a medical emergency involving two inmates outside of their cells in a commons area of the facility. The two were found together and police believe the medical emergencies are linked.
The news release said both had “apparently ingested an unknown substance.” Jail staff provided medical care prior to them being taken to a medical facility for further treatment.
The criminal investigation is being led by detectives with the Indiana State Police. An internal investigation is being handled by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau.
Topping out ceremony is Monday for new judicial center
ANGOLA — A topping out ceremony will be held on Monday when the final piece of steel will be placed in the new Steuben County judicial center.
The event will be held at noon as steelworkers will place a beam that will be painted white so officials can sign it in commemoration of the event, said Grant Bucher of construction management company Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne.
A topping off or topping out ceremony is a construction tradition that has been occurring in some form for centuries as a celebration of project milestones. Traditionally, this ceremony occurs when the final structural beam is put in place, completing the building’s frame.
Also part of the tradition is the placement of either branch from a yew or other evergreen, or the placement of pine tree on the beam as it is raised into its final place. At the opposite end is an American flag. The branch or tree stays in place until the building is complete.
Erection of the final beam comes as workers are moving at a fast pace on this phase of construction. Otherwise, construction of the $26.5 million judicial center has been running on schedule, Bucher said.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. The project has been in the planning stages for more or less 10 years.
The existing Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-1868, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
After years of trying to find a site and design for the new facility, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners selected a site that’s nestled between the Steuben County Jail and the Steuben Community Center at the corner of East South and South Martha streets.
All county offices related to the courts — with the exception of the Sheriff’s Office — will be located in the judicial center as opposed to scattered about the county campus as it is today.
Kendallville may delay awarding façade bids
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville opened bids in March for its PreservINg Main Street project and despite the hope to move as quickly as possibly, they may now not get awarded until April 25.
If and when it does move forward, it’s only likely to be a partial slate of buildings, too, as the city continues to wrangle with some pricey bids and projects that didn’t draw any interest.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety, which met in a special session on Thursday, March 23, had originally planned to try to award contracts to construction firms by its meeting that following Tuesday.
That didn’t happen. The city then scheduled a special meeting for Friday, March 31, but that was canceled too because the city needed to confirm with building owners that they were still willing to proceed and could fund their 15% match.
Now, the Board of Works is scheduled to meet for its next regular meeting this Tuesday and the facade bids are not on the agenda again.
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said the city is still in process of finalizing participation and deciding what bids to accept and which ones to reject.
“As it stands, what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to have the opportunity to meet with each of the business owners,” Johnson said. “We want to get their commitment on paper that they’re going to agree to the match and we need to go ahead and get their money in hand.”
The city received bids on four of five packages, totaling about $1.5 million. No one submitted a bid on Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St., which was expected to be the biggest and most expensive project among the eight buildings on the docket for upgrades.
Architectural firm MartinRiley is suggesting the city accept some bids but reject another due to the extremely high price on the Love Me Two Times building.
The city doesn’t intend to give up on Love Me Two Times and Kendallville Auto Value, but Kendallville may attempt to complete the other buildings and then try again for those two bigger projects next spring.
“We’re not going to give up, we’re going to try again,” Johnson said.
Road project causes detours, but town officials see benefits
ST. JOE — An approximately $6.2 million Indiana Department of Transportation project has a good chunk of S.R. 1 torn up in and around St. Joe, but town officials say it’s a project that’s been needed for some time.
When finished later this year, in addition to a rebuilt road surface, a sidewalk will have been installed from the mobile home park into St. Joe and new sidewalks will be laid on both sides of S.R. 1 next to the elementary school.
“I am ecstatic,” Town Board President Randy Drake said. He said at some construction sites, you notice many pylons but not much work going on. “These guys have been non-stop working. They’re doing an awesome job.”
The road has been taken up from the bridge over Bear Creek east of town to School Street. When that is finished, the surface will be replaced with gravel.
The next phase will take up the asphalt west of School Street and follow S.R. 1 south past Riverdale Elementary School.
Once the second phase has been completed, the entire roadway will be paved at the same time. The project is to be completed by the end of October, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder said.
The project includes a new drain to Bear Creek that will be attached to the town’s side drains.
“Our side drains back up because the town drains are so old. Some of them are plugged,” Drake said. “The S.R. 1 drains are the problem. I have a picture of one of the state road drains that they filled in because the bricks had fallen in. Instead of fixing it, they just filled it in.”
Angola considering new municipal logo
ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council had another round of discussion Monday concerning city logo changes developed by Links Creative Alliance.
Links Creative Alliance Principal Lori Long said her company conducted a careful analysis and a series of interviews with local officials on how Angola residents tended to see themselves and the community.
The conclusion was that Angola was seen as a hub for access to natural resources with a potential to grow into a truly college town known for its high quality of life for multi-generational families.
Based on these considerations, Long delivered five city logo alternatives or concepts to the council. The company suggested that the city narrow that to two alternatives that will later be set out to public vote on the city social media.
The project cost the city $16,090.
For each of their logo suggestions, Links Creative Alliance developed a set of its possible applications on clothes, souvenirs, such as coffee mugs, city vehicles and name cards.
After the presentation, council member Dave Olson posed a few questions to Long including on how a logo change could visibly affect the amount of investment Angola receives and the number of people exploring the opportunity of permanent residency in the city not just attracted to visit it.
While some council members seemed supportive of the logo rebranding and were eager to move forward, others that were present followed Olson in voicing their concerns over further implementation of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.