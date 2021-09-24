The Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Will reopen Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 8 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 10:15 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — noon, 1, 3:10, 6:20, 7:20, 9:30 p.m.
Copshop (R) — 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 5:05, 7, 9:40 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:25, 4:10, 6:30, 7:40, 9:35 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 11 a.m., 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:35 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:05, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.
