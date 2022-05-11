Prep Baseball
Northeast Corner Conference Leaders
before Monday’s games
OFFENSE
Batting average (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (Eastside) .571, 2. N. Miller (Fremont) .491, 3. Buchanan (ES) .490, 4. Titus (Westview) .474, 5. L. Holcomb (Garrett) .472, 6. E. Bock (Fre) .462, 7t. T. Richards (Gar) and Wire (WV) .457, 9. N. Snyder (ES) .420, 10. K. Brandt (Angola) .412.
Hits: 1t. O. Willard (ES) 28 and N. Miller (Fre) 28, 3. Buchanan (ES) 25, 4t. E. Bock (Fre) and K. Konrad (A) 24, 6t. N. Snyder (ES) and K. Brandt (A) 21, 8t. G. Pentecost (Fre) and Titus (WV) 18, 10t. L. Holcomb (G), E. Miller (A) and Ostrowski (Churubusco) 17.
Runs scored: 1. O. Willard (ES) 29, 2. C. Jacobs (ES) 25, 3t. B. Kauffman (WV) and E. Bock (Fre) 21, 5. Beeman (Fre) 19, 6t. N. Snyder (ES) and R. Reed (ES) 17, 8. Mi. Miller (WV) 16, 9. G. Pentecost (FR) 15, 10t. T. Richards (G), Mortrud (WV) and E. Miller (A) 14.
Runs batted in: 1. N. Miller (Fre) 26, 2. Buchanan (ES) 21, 3. C. Jacobs (ES) 20, 4. Wagner (Fre) 18, 5t. L. Cook (ES), O. Willard (ES) and Titus (WV) 16, 8. Wire (WV) 15, 9t. W. Hoover (Central Noble) and H. Allen (Prairie Heights) 14.
Doubles: 1. N. Miller (Fre) 8, 2t. O. Willard (ES) and Mortrud (WV) 7, 4t. Buchanan (ES) and Z. Hill (A) 6, 6t. L. Holcomb (G). Ostrowski (CH) and Wire (WV) 5.
Triples: 1. O. Willard (ES) 3, 2t. C. Jacobs (ES) and W. Marks (CH) 2, 4t. seven players with 1 apiece.
Home runs: 1t. H. Allen (PH) and N. Miller (Fre) 5, 3. W. Hoover (CN) 3, 4t. six players with 2 apiece.
Stolen bases: 1t. C. Jacobs (ES) and Beeman (Fre) 16, 3. C. Schiffli (Lakeland) 15, 4. E. Bock (Fre) 13, 5t. M. Wells (LL), O. Willard (ES) and Mickem (LL) 12; 8. M. Roberts (PH) 10, 9t. G. Pentecost (Fre) and J. Graber (PH) 9.
On-base percentage (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (ES) .667, 2. T. Richards (G) .578, 3. L. Holcomb (G) .558, 4. N. Miller (Fre) .547, 5. Buchanan (ES) .544, 6. B. Kauffman (WV) .540, 7. W. Hoover (CN) .535, 8t. Titus (WV) and Wire (WV) .533, 10. Murray (FF) .529.
Slugging percentage (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (ES) .898, 2. N. Miller (Fre) .895, 3. H. Allen (PH) .821, 4. Buchanan (ES) .765, 5. W. Hoover (CN) .742, 6. B. Kauffman (WV) .641, 7. L. Holcomb (G) .641, 8. Wire (WV) .600, 9. Titus (WV) .579, 10. L. Cook (ES) .574.
On-base plus Slugging percentages (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (ES) 1.565, 2. N. Miller (Fre) 1.442, 3. Buchanan (ES) 1.309, 4. W. Hoover (CN) 1.277, 5. H. Allen (PH) 1.230, 6. B. Kauffman (WV) 1.181, 7. L. Holcomb (G) 1.169, 8. Wire (WV) 1.131, 9. Titus (WV) 1.112, 10. T. Richards (G) 1.092.
Walks plus Hit by pitches: 1. O. Willard (ES) 14, 2t. C. Schiffli (LL) and Murray (FF) 13, 4t. Crabill (Fre) and Beeman (Fre) 12, 6t. C. Jacobs (ES), W. Hoover (CN), B. Kauffman (WV), Gaff (CH) and Slabaugh (Fairfield) 11.
PITCHING
Earned run average (minimum 1 inning per team game): 1. Byers (G) 0.00, 2t. O. Willard (ES) and Titus (WV) 0.64, 4t. Baughman (G) and G. Pentecost (Fre) 0.86, 6. A. Hershberger (FF) 1.25, 7. L. Holcomb (G) 1,33, 8. D. Weaver (FF) 1.75, 9t. L. Mast (FF), L. Miller (FF) and Morgan (CN) 2.00.
Innings pitched: 1. J. Marshall (LL) 33 2/3, 2t. G. Pentecost (Fre) and M. Engle (WV) 32, 4. A. Hershberger (FF) 28, 5. Mickem (LL) 27 1/3, 6. Ostrowski (CH) 25, 7. M. Steury (A) 24 2/3, 8. E. Bock (Fre) 24, 9. O. Willard (ES) 22, 10. Bixler (A) 21 1/3.
Wins: 1t. G. Pentecost (Fre) and M. Engle (WV) 4, 3t. eight players with 3 apiece.
Strikeouts: 1. A. Hershberger (FF) 54, 2. O. Willard (ES) 44, 3t. G. Kelham (G) and M. Engle (WV) 40, 5. M. Steury (A) 39, 6. Mickem (LL) 38, 7. G. Pentecost (Fre) 34, 8. L. Holcomb (G) 32, 9. J. Marshall (LL) 28, 10. Ostrowski (CH) 26.
Saves: 1t. O. Willard (ES) and Co. Yoder (FF) 2, 3t. Buchanan (ES), Leedy (PH), Byers (G) and E. Bock (Fre) 1.
Appearances: 1. Hendrickson (A) 10, 2t. G. Hart (CH) and J. Marshall (LL) 8, 4t. Mickem (LL), M. Engle (WV) and Ostrowski (CH) 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.