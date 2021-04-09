Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Voyagers (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Brokaw Movie House, Angola

I Still Believe (G) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 6, 9 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 6, 9 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Tom & Jerry (PG) — Today and Saturday: 8:30 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — Today and Saturday: 10:30 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:20, 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6, 7, 8, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.

Voyagers (PG-13) — 1:45, 4:25, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) — 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Nobody (R) — 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 1:05, 2:15, 4, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.

