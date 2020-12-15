AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported four new deaths of people who were positive for the coronavirus and 32 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths equal the most reported in a single day and bring the county’s total deaths to 48. The previous report of four deaths came on Dec. 4. A total of 14 county residents with COVID-19 have died in the first 15 days of December.
One patient who died away was older than 70 years, and the other three were above 90 years old. No further information about the deaths will be released. the department said.
Tuesday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 2,606 since the start of the pandemic and 641 in the first 15 days of December.
Tuesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; eight between ages 11-20; eight from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; six who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; two who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 217 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of three since Monday, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units, an increase of two.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State tops 100 deaths
Indiana exceeded 100 deaths for the fourth consecutive Tuesday with 127 deaths, the second-most ever in a single day.
Cases have dropped off from a week ago, and hospitalizations have started to slowly deflate, but deaths remain at record highs in Indiana.
Death reports are always higher on Tuesday,s as reporting lags over the weekend and typically catches up early in the work week. It’s the fourth straight week that deaths have topped 100 on Tuesday, with previous counts of 102, 142 and 123 prior to this week.
The state is averaging 80 deaths per day in December, significantly up from an average of 45 deaths per day throughout November.
Hospitalizations remain lower than their all-time peak at more than 3,400 on Nov. 30, but saw an uptick of more than 150 total patients on Monday, rising to 3,229 after about two weeks of slow decline.
That uptick did not take place in northeast Indiana, as total hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers 11 counties in the northeast region, increased by only one to 346. Hospitalizations in the region have come down off an all-time high of 448 patients on Dec. 1.
Indiana’s new case count on Tuesday was 4,241, lower than a week ago as new cases have been running under what they were a week ago, suggesting that maybe the state is starting to turn a corner.
Positivity rates have come down off an all-time high for a seven-day average of more than 14%, with Tuesday’s one-day positivity checking in at 10.9%.
On Tuesday, the state passed 5 million COVID-19 tests administered all time. To date, about 2.45 million unique Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, about 36% of all Indiana residents. That means slightly over half of all tests given in the state have been retests to someone who already had been tested at least once before.
Locally, the four-county area saw relatively smaller rises in cases compared to recent days.
Noble County had the biggest increase at 36, followed by Steuben County with 23 and LaGrange County with 20.
Heading into today’s new weekly color-coded county metrics ratings, it appears that at least two, possibly three, local counties will be in the worst red rating again.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties both still have positivity rates above 15%, which, combined with continuing high case counts, will keep those two counties in red.
Steuben County is right on the border, with a 14.7% weekly positivity rate as of Tuesday’s report. Depending on when the data is drawn to make the determination, Steuben County could drop to orange if its positivity is under 15%, but will remain red if its over that mark.
Even if Steuben County drops down again, it will remain under gathering restrictions for red-rated counties, as it must achieve the lower rating for two consecutive weeks before restrictions are eased.
Noble County appears guaranteed to stay orange, with high case counts but weekly positivity at only 11%.
